Comprehensive list of UFC fighters who have tested positive for COVID-19 - Updated 2/22/22

An up-to-date list of UFC fighters who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic

By Trent Reinsmith Updated
/ new
Johnny Walker is the first UFC fighter to test positive for COVID-19 in 2022
| Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

On March 7, 2020, the UFC presented the UFC 248 pay-per-view card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The promotion reported an attendance of 15,077 for that event, which featured two title fights at the top of the card. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Weili Zhang defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk by split decision. The headlining bout saw Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. Adesanya won that bout via unanimous decision. The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented fight fans from attending a live UFC event since that event took place.

One week after UFC 248, the promotion held UFC on ESPN+ 28 in Brazil. Fans were not admitted to the event due to COVID-19 restrictions. The UFC paused activity between March 21 and May 2, “postponing” five events during that time.

When the promotion returned to action, it was for three fight cards in Jacksonville, Florida. Those cards took place on May 9, May 13 and May 16. During those events, the UFC looked to tighten its safety protocols so it could continue to present fight cards through the rest of 2020.

The promotion worked with the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Abu Dhabi to put COVID-19 safety measures in place for the rest of 2020. Every fight card that followed the Jacksonville events either took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas or Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC opens its 2021 slate of events in Abu Dhabi on January 16. COVID-19 restrictions and protocol remain in place for the events.

What follows is a list of UFC fighters who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020. This list is strictly for fighters who tested positive. Bloody Elbow will keep a separate list of fights lost for other reasons related to COVID-19.

Total number of reported UFC fighters who tested positive for COVID-19 as of 2/22/22 = 83

Reported UFC fighters with positive COVID-19 tests

Fighter Reported Card Card Date Opponent Resolution Next Appearance Notes
Fighter Reported Card Card Date Opponent Resolution Next Appearance Notes
Marlon Moraes 2/22/2022 UFC Fight NIght 203 3/12/2022 Song Yadong Fight not changed
Abdul Razak Alhassan 2/21/2022 UFC Vegas 48 2/19/2022 Joauin Buckley Figh not changed
Poliana Botelho 1/19/2022 UFC 270 1/22/2022 Ji Yeon Kim Fight scrapped NA
Johnny Walker 1/2/22 UFC Fight Night 202 2/19/2022 Jamahal Hill Fight not changed
Matt Brown 11/23/21 UFC Vegas 44 12/4/2021 Bryan Barberena Replaced by Darian Weeks NA
Cheyanne Buys 11/10/21 UFV Vegas 43 11/20/2021 Loma Lookboonmee Replaced by Lupita Godinez NA
Justin Gaethje 10/6/2021 NA NA NA UFC 268
Miesha Tate 9/22/2021 UFC Vegas 40 10/16/2021 Ketlen Vieira Fight Scratched - rescheduled for UFC Vegas 43 UFC Vegas 43
Raquel Peningonn 9/19/2021 NA NA NA NA Hospitalized
Dakota Bush 9/15/2021 UFC Vegas 37 9/18/2021 Zhu Rong Replaces by Brandon Jenkins NA
Jim MIller 9/10/2021 UFC Vegas 37 9/18/2021 Niklas Motta Miller replaced by Cameron VanCamp NA First fight withdrawal ever for Miller
Antonio Braga Neto 9/2/2021 UFC Vegas 34 8/21/2021 Abdul Razak Hassan Fight scratched Released by UFC Released by UFC
Rani Yahya 7/31/2021 UFC Vegas 33 7/31/2021 Kyung Ho Kang Fight scratched NA
Amanda Nunes 7/29/2021 UFC 265 8/7/2021 Julianna Pena Fight scratched NA
Amanda Ribas 5/23/2021 UFC Vegas 28 6/5/2021 Angela Hill Fight scratched NA
Jack Hermansson 5/19/2021 UFC 262 5/17/2021 Edmen Shahbazyan Rescheduled for UFC Vegas 27 - May 22 Hermansson won via UD
Amanda Ribas 5/8/2021 UFC on ESPN 24 5/8/2021 Angela Hill Rescheduled for June 5, 2021
Amanda Ribas Not reported NA NA NA NA Ribas reported 5/8 was second bout with COVID-19
Kamaru Usman 4/22/2021 Post-UFC 251 ESPN Cover Story Profile
Ricardo Ramos 4/14/2021 UFC Vegas 24 4/17/2021 Bill Algeo Fight scratched Possible May 18
Rafael Fiziev 4/9/2021 NA NA NA Unable to accept fight against Top-15 opponent NA
Hannah Goldy 3/24/2021 UFC 260 3/27/2021 Jessica Penne FIght scratched - rescheduled for April 17 Possible April 17
Randa Markos 3/22/2021 UFC 260 3/27/2021 Luana Pinheiro Fight scratched - reschduled for May 1 Possible May 1
Alexander Volkanovski 3/20/2021 UFC 260 3/27/2021 Brian Ortega Fight scratched NA
Paulo Costa 3/16/2021 April 17 4/17/2021 Robert Whittaker Withdrawal from fight NA Tested positive a month before reporting
Jamahal Hill 3/10/2021 UFC Vegas 21 3/13/2021 Paul Craig Fight scratched NA
Alonzo Menifield 2/25/2021 UFC Vegas 10 2/27/2021 William Knight Fight scratched - possibly rescheduled NA
Raoni Barcelos 2/22/2021 UFC Vegas 20 2/27/2021 Marcelo Rojo Fight scratched NA
Jimmie Rivera 2/9/2021 UFC 258 2/13/2021 Pedro Munhoz Fight scratched - will be rescheduled NA
Marion Reneau 2/3/2021 UFC Vegas 18 2/6/2021 Macy Chiason Fight scratched - rescheduled for February 27, 2021 Possible UFC Vegas 20
Raphael Assuncao 2/2/2021 UFC Vegas 18 2/6/2021 Raoni Barcelos Fight scratched - NA
Andre Ewell 2/2/2021 UFC Vegas 18 2/6/2021 Cody Stamann Fight scratched - Stamann facesAskar Askar NA
Chris Weidman 1/29/2021 UFC 258 2/13/2021 Uriah Hall Fight Scratched - rescheduled for UFC 261 - April 4, 2021 Possible UFC 261
Mike Gundy 1/11/2021 UFC Fight Island 7 1/16/2021 Nik Lentz Fight Scratched - Lentz faces Movsar Evloev NA
Merab Dvalishvili 1/9/2021 UFC Vegas 16 12/5/2020 Cody Stamann Fight scratched - rescheduled for UFC 259 - February 6, 2020 Possible UFC 259 COVID-19 was not initially disclosed as reason for fight cancelation in October 2020 (https://twitter.com/iHeartGeorgius1/status/1348025190463250432?s=20)
Anthony Hernandez 1/3/2021 UFC Fight Island 7 1/16/2021 Rodolfo Vieira Fight scratched - rescheduled for February 13, 2021 Possible February 13, 2021
Brian Kelleher 1/1/2021 UFC Fight Island 7 1/16/2021 Ricky Simon FIght scratched - not rebooked NA
Khamzat Chimaev 12/29/2020 UFC Fight Island 1/20/2021 Leon Edwards FIght scratched - not rebooked NA
Jordan Espinosa 12/22/2020 UFC Fight Island 1/16/2021 Tim Elliott Fight scratched - rescheduled for March 6, 2021 Possible March 6, 20201
Karl Roberson 12/17/2020 UFC Vegas 17 12/19/2020 Dalcha Lungiambula Fight scratched - not rebooked NA Second scratch was originally pulled from UFC 256
Aiemann Zahabi 12/17/2020 UFC Vegas 17 12/19/2020 Drako Rodriguez Fight scratched - not rebooked NA
Rick Glenn 12/16/2020 UFC Vegas 17 12/19/2020 Carlton Minus Minus faces Christos Giagos at UFC Vegas 17 NA
Belal Muhammad 12/15/2020 UFC Vegas 17 12/19/2020 Dhiego Lima Fight scratched - possible for January January possible
Muslim Salikhov 12/15/2020 1/16/2021 Santiago Ponzinibbio Fight scratched - not rebooked NA
Jared Vanderaa 12/10/2020 UFC 256 12/12/2020 Sergey Spivak Fight scratched - not rebooked NA
Dwight Grant 12/8/2020 UFC 256 12/12/2020 Li Jingliang Fight scratched - not rebooked NA
Karl Roberson 12/7/2020 UFC 256 12/12/2020 Dalcha Lungiambula Fight scratched rebooked for UFC Vegas 17 - December 12, 2020 scratched from UFC Vegas 17 - COVID
Angela Hill 12/7/2020 UFC 256 12/12/2020 Tecia Torres Fight scratched - Torres faced replacement opponent Sam Hughes. Torres won via first round TKO (5:00) NA
Movsar Evloev 12/5/2020 UFC Vegas 16 12/5/2020 Nate Landwehr Fight scratched - not rebooked NA
Alexandre Pantoja 12/4/2020 UFC Vegas 17 12/19/2020 Manel Kape Fight scratched Possible for early 2021
Leon Edwards 12/1/2020 UFC Vegas 17 12/19/2020 Khamzat Chimaev Fight scratched - not rebooked NA
Kevin Holland 11/28/2020 UFC Vegas 16 12/5/2020 Jack Hermansson Fight scratched - Hermansson fought Marvin Vettori - Vettori won decision - Holland scheduled for UFC 256 on December 12 UFC 256 Defeated Ronaldo Souza via first round KO
Curtis Blaydes 11/27/2020 UFC Vegas 15 11/28/2020 Derrick Lewis Fight scratched - not rebooked NA ESPN reported possible December rebooking
Renato Moicano 11/22/2020 UFC Vegas 15 11/28/2020 Rafael Fiziev Fight scratched - rebooked for UFC 256 on December 12, 2020 UFC 256 Fiziev defeated Moicano via first round KO
Felipe Colares 11/1/2020 UFC Vegas 13 11/7/2020 Gustavo Lopez Fight scratched - Lopez fought Anthony Birchak - Lopez won first round submission NA
Makhmud Muradov 10/29/2020 UFC Vegas 12 10/31/2020 Kevin Holland Fight scratched - Holland faced Charles Ontiveros - Holland won via first-round TKO UFC 257 possible Booked to face Andrew Sanchez at UFC 257 on January 23, 2020
Gabriel Benitez 10/27/2020 UFC Vegas 14 11/14/2020 Justin Jaynes Fight scratched - rebooked for UFC Vegas 16 on December 5. UFC Vegas 16 Benitez defeated Jaynes via first round TKO
Cynthia Calvillo 10/15/2020 UFC 254 10/24/2020 Lauren Murphy Fight scratched - Murphy faced replacement Lilya Shakirova - Murphy won via second round submission - UFC 255 Calvillo lost to Katlyn Chookagian via decision at UFC 255 on November 21.
Rafael dos Anjos 10/8/2020 UFC 254 10/24/2020 Islam Makhachev Fight scratched - moved to UFC Vegas 14 on November 14, 2020 UFC Vegas 14 Makhachev out of UFC Vegas 14 due to staph infection, Dos Anjos fought Paul Felder. Dos Anjos won via split decision.
Mounir Lazzez 10/7/2020 UFC Fight Island 6 10/17/2020 David Zawada Fight scratched NA
Alejandro Perez 10/3/2020 UFC Fight Island 5 10/10/2020 Thomas Almeida Fight scratched NA
Wellington Turman 10/1/2020 UFC Vegas 12 10/31/2020 Sean Strickland Fight scratched - Strickland faced Jack Marshman - Strickland won via decision NA Scheduled to face Aliaskhab Khizriev on February 6, 2021
Nate Landwehr 9/17/2020 UFC 253 9/26/2020 Shane Young Fight scratched - Young faced L'udovit Klein - Klein won via first round KO NA Was booked to face Movsar Evloev in December but fight scratched after Evloev tested positive for COVID-19
Thiago Santos 9/15/2020 UFC Fight Island 4 10/4/2020 Glover Teixeira Fight scratched - moved to UFC Vegas 13 on November 7, 2020 UFC Vegas 13 Teixeira defeated Santos via third-round submission
Frank Camacho 9/10/2020 UFC Vegas 10 9/12/2020 Brok Weaver Fight scratched - Weaver faced Jalin Turner - Turner won via second round submission NA
Kevin Natividad 9/5/2020 UFC Vegas 9 9/5/2020 Brian Kelleher Fight scratched - Kelleher faced Ray Rodriguez - Kelleher won via first round submission UFC Vegas 12 Natividad lost to Miles Johns via third round knockout
Marco Rogerio de Lima 9/5/2020 UFC Vegas 9 9/5/2020 Alexander Romanov Fight scratched - rebooked for UFC Vegas 13 on November 7, 2020 UFC Vegas 13 De Lima lost to Romanov via first round technical submission
Thiago Moises 9/5/2020 UFC Vegas 9 9/5/2020 Jalin Turner Fight scratched - Moises booked against Bobby Green for UFC Vegas 12 on October 31, 2020 UFC Vegas 12 Moises defeated Green via unanimous decision
Cody Garbrandt 9/4/2020 UFC 255 11/21/2020 Deiveson Figueiredo Fight scratched - Figueiredo fought Alex Perez - Figueiredo won via first-round submission NA Garbrandt said he is suffering blood clots and brain fog from COVID-19
Glover Teixeira 9/4/2020 UFC Vegas 10 9/12/2020 Thiago Santos Fight scratched - moved to UFC Fight Island 4 on October 4, 2020 UFC Vegas 13 Fight was scratched a second time after Santos tested positive for COVID-19 - Fight took place at UFC Vegas 13
Ion Cutelaba 8/29/2020 UFC Vegas 8 8/29/2020 Magomed Ankalaev Fight scratched - rebooked for UFC 254 on October 24, 2020 - Ankalaev won via first-round KO UFC 254 Was second cancellation - Cutelaba tested positive for first matchup on August 11, 2020
Nicco Montano 8/29/2020 UFC Fight Island 4 10/4/2020 Juli Avila Fight scratched - Mantano later withdrew from rematch due to COVID-19 travel restrictions Possible February 6, 2021 Booked to face Karol Rosa on February 6, 2021.
Giga Chikadze 8/26/2020 UFC Vegas 8 8/29/2020 Alex Caceres Fight scratched - Caceres faced Austin Springer - Caceres won via first-round submission UFC Fight Island 5 Chikadze faced Omar Morales at UFC Fight Island 5 - Chikadze won the fight via decision
Ovince Saint Preux 8/22/2020 UFC Vegas 7 8/22/2020 Alonzo Menifield Fight scratched - rebooked for UFC Vegas 9 on September 5, 2020 - Saint Preux won via second-round knockout UFC Vegas 9 Saint Preux defeated Menifield via second-round KO
Mark Striegl 8/20/2020 UFC Vegas 7 8/22/2020 Timur Valiev Fight scratched - Valiev faced Trevin Jones - TKO win for Jones overturned to NC after positive marijuana test UFC Fight Island 6 Striegl lost to Said Nurmagomedov via first-round KO on UFC Fight Island 6 card - October 18, 2020
Ion Cutelaba 8/11/2020 UFC 252 8/15/2020 Magomed Ankalaev Fight scratched - rescheduled for UFC Vegas 8 on August 29, 2020 UFC 254 Tested positive a second time - fought Ankalaev on October 24 at UFC 254 - Ankalaev won via first-round KO
Gerald Meerschaert 8/1/2020 UFC Vegas 5 8/1/2020 Ed Herman Fight scratched - Meerschaert faced Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Vegas 11 - Chimaev won via first-round KO UFC Vegas 11 Meerschaert faced Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Vegas 11 - Chimaev won via first-round KO- September 19, 2020
Viviane Araujo 7/20/2020 UFC Vegas 5 8/1/2020 Jennifer Maia Fight scratched - Maia faced Joanne Calderwood - Maia won via first-round submission UFC Vegas 9 Araujo defeated Montana De La Rosa via decision at UFC Vegas 9 on September 5, 2020
Irene Aldana 7/22/2020 UFC Vegas 5 8/1/2020 Holly Holm Fight scratched - rescheduled for UFC Fight Island 4 on October 4, 2020 - Holm won via decision UFC Fight Island 4 Holm defeated Aldana via decision at UFC Fight Island 4 on October 4, 2020
Anderson dos Santos 7/3/2020 UFC Fight Island 1 7/16/2020 Jack Shore Fight scratched - Shore faced Aaron Phillips - Shore won via second-round submission UFC Vegas 15 Dos Santos faced Martin Day at UFC Vegas 15 on November 28, 2020 - Dos Santos won via first-round submission
Vinicius Moreira 7/3/2020 UFC Fight Island 1 7/16/2020 Modestas Bukauskas Fight scratched - Bukauskas faced Andreas Michailidis - Bukauskas won via first-round TKO Possible January 30, 2021 Moreira is scheduled to face Isaac Villanueva on January 30, 2021
Pedro Munhoz 7/6/2020 UFC Fight Island 1 7/16/2020 Frankie Edgar Fight scratched - rebooked for UFC Vegas 7 - Edgar won via split decision UFC Vegas 7 Edgar defeated Munhoz via split decision at UFC Vegas 7 0n August 22, 2020
Alexander Romanov 7/9/2020 UFC 251 7/11/2020 Marcin Tybura Fight scratched - Tybura faced Maxim Grishin - Tybura won via decision UFC Vegas 13 Romanov faced Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC Vegas 13 on November 7, 2020 - Romanov won via technical submission in first round
Gilbert Burns 7/3/2020 UFC 251 7/11/2020 Kamaru Usman Fight scratched - Usman faced Jorge Masvidal - Usman won via decision Booked UFC 258 Usman defeated Burns by KO at UFC 258 on February 13, 2021
Ronaldo Souza 5/8/2020 UFC 249 5/9/2020 Uriah Hall Fight scratched- not rescheduled UFC 256 Souza lost to Kevin Holland at UFC 256 on December 12, 2020 via first-round knockout
Lyman Good 4/4/2020 UFC 249 5/9/2020 Belal Muhammad Fight scratched - rescheduled for UFC Vegas 3 on June 20, 2020- Muhammad won via decision UFC Vegas 3 Muhammad defeated Good via decision

