‘I could hear his spine popping’ — Jon Jones explains Ciryl Gane’s quick tap at UFC 285

What did he tap to?

That was the question UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier asked Joe Rogan after Jon Jones submitted Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 this past Saturday. For his first appearance in three years, ‘Bones’ wasted no time getting ‘Bon Gamin’ to the ground and snatching up a guillotine choke up against the cage that saw their fight end in the very first round.

It happened so fast that Cormier and Rogan were trying to figure out what exactly had Gane submitting so quickly to. The latter quipped, ‘It looks like he might have had the arm under the neck. I mean, it seemed like a quick tap’.

In one of his first post-fight interviews with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Jones confirmed that Gane was, indeed, in a hurry to get out of there—but there was good reason for it.

“I locked it up twice,” said Jones. “The first time, I could hear his spine popping. I gave him a nice chiropractic adjustment. The second time, he didn’t want that same ratchet on his neck, and I put my arm on his neck and choked him out.

“I didn’t expect it to go that quickly,” continued Jones. “But that’s what we were looking for—the win and domination.”

After getting through his fight with Gane unscathed, the newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion set his sights on his first defense against Stipe Miocic at International Fight Week. He sent a warning to Miocic in his post-fight interview with Rogan, saying he ‘hoped’ the former UFC heavyweight champion was already in training. Miocic has not fought since suffering a second-round KO to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 two years ago.

After UFC 285, Dana White confirmed that Jones vs. Stipe is going to get scheduled for a soon-to-be-determined date.

