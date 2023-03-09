UFC Vegas 71 preview: Can 40-year-old Raphael Assuncao pull out one more win?

While it is being labeled UFC Vegas 71, it should be noted this event isn’t actually taking place in Las Vegas. It’s taking place in nearby Paradise, Nevada. Of course, a good chunk of the Vegas strip is in Paradise, so there’s a large chunk of people who would say it’s the “same difference.”

The preliminary contests are an interesting grab bag of fights. There’s a couple of promising debutants with red flags, some longtime veterans, a few up-and-comers, and others who are fighting for their UFC employment.

In a bit of an unusual situation, the fighter who appears to be getting the most attention has nothing to do with his performance in the cage. The funny thing is, Sedriques Dumas shows a LOT of talent. Unfortunately, he has a rap sheet a mile long, to the extent there are many who believe he shouldn’t be given his opportunity in the UFC. The former backyard fighter didn’t help himself when he allegedly asked for a $100 for an interview. One would think Dumas would be happy to get his name out there for free, perhaps even use it as an opportunity to proclaim himself rehabilitated in some way. Then again, people are already talking about the request. Perhaps Dumas outsmarted us all as we’re talking about the cash request for the interview. Good chance we wouldn’t have talked about the interview.