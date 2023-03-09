‘Cheating steroid rat’ - MMA legend Mark Hunt burns Jon Jones after UFC 285 win

Most fans and fellow competitors will have some respect for Jon Jones, the fighter. Especially after his UFC 285 win of the heavyweight championship and how he got the job done, “Bones” has solidified his status for many observers as possibly one of the best to ever do it.

His legacy, however, is a different story, one that will forever be tainted by his past transgressions. For Jones, his mistakes make him “human” and “relatable” to people. But MMA legend Mark Hunt doesn’t see it that way.

The “Super Samoan” shared this post on social media after Jones’ heavyweight title coronation after beating Ciryl Gane, and he didn’t hold back.

The @ufc heavyweight champion of the world ladies and gentlemen there u have it a cheating steroid rat who runs into pregnant women and runs off a rat that hides under the octagon for 10 hours hiding from being tested for drugs this is your @ufc heavyweight champion this is the rat u need to look upto this is the rat we promote please be upstanding and raise your glass to a company that has zero credibility worthless belt worthless champion and even more worthless rip off company any other sport this loser wouldn’t be here that’s why @ufc have no credibility because they promote this garbage #getthefuckoutofheremen #rodentscondoing thesegrubs #ALIACT #dasseeiiittt share my post so the whole world can see the truth

Hunt has been vocal about his stance against the use of performance-enhancing drugs after his 2016 fight with Brock Lesnar, who ended up testing positive for a banned substance. That led to Hunt filing a RICO case against the UFC, Lesnar, and Dana White.

Unfortunately, he lost the lawsuit in 2019. The UFC, in turn, filed a motion against Hunt to retrieve around $388,000 in legal fees.

As for Jones, not only did he become a two-division UFC champion, but he also leaped back to the top of the pound-for-pound list after years of absence.