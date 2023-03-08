Miesha Tate returns.

Following a one-fight stint at flyweight, ‘Cupcake’ is headed to bantamweight for her next fight. That booking will be coming against Mayra Bueno Silva at an upcoming UFC event set for June 3 at a soon-to-be-announced location and venue.

Dama de Ferro MMA was the first to report the fight.

In her most recent appearance, Tate lost a unanimous decision to Lauren Murphy at UFC Long Island this past July. That was her second consecutive loss after she fell short against Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43 the year prior.

Though 1-2 since ending her retirement and resuming competition, Tate said she was not hanging up her gloves yet. She now has a chance to snap her two-fight losing streak against Bueno Silva.

Since her return to bantamweight, Bueno Silva has gone 3-0 in her past three fights. After her ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded appearance against Wu Yanan, ’Sheetara’ rattled off two straight finishes of Stephanie Egger and Lina Länsberg at UFC Vegas 59 and UFC Vegas 69, respectively.

After the Länsberg fight, the Brazilian used her time on the microphone to call out a few names in the top-10 of the division, including Tate and Raquel Pennington. It appears as though the UFC preferred the Tate call-out, so the fight was scheduled.

At this time, Tate vs. Bueno Silva is the only fight attached to the upcoming event. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates as they become available in the coming months.

