‘Call me Mystic Triple C’ - Watch Henry Cejudo teach Jon Jones finishing sequence vs Gane at UFC 285

Jon Jones finished off Ciryl Gane with ease at UFC 285 to become the new undisputed heavyweight champion. “Bones” got it done inside three minutes via a short wrestling sequence en route to a guillotine choke finish off the fence. The more noteworthy part of it all is how easy he made it seem to pull off.

But that particular finishing sequence has apparently been part of Jones’ training. And he did it with the help of former double-champion Henry Cejudo.

“Triple C” himself posted a clip of their training on social media. The nutshell of his instructions was to immediately move to a dominant position instead of lingering on a neutral and essentially futile one.

Jones did switch to a front headlock after getting briefly stuck in a less dominant position, which led to the guillotine finish.

Cejudo and Jones have been working with each other since 2021, and here’s what Jon had to say at the time.

“It really feels like he’s a guy that I need to be around,” Jones said of Cejudo. “I’m excited to grow. I’m excited to be more honest with myself than ever before and just elevate to a new place – a new place not only as an athlete but spiritually and mentally. I’m excited.”

Jones also won a $50K bonus for Performance of the Night at UFC 285, which ultimately improved his record to 27-1 (1 NC).