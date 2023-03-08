Report: Kron Gracie returns after three and a half years, meets Charles Jourdain at UFC 288

Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt Kron Gracie is not done with MMA just yet.

After being away from the Octagon since October 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Cub Swanson, the grappler is back, according to MMA Junkie’s report. Now, the 34-year-old is expected to take on Canada’s Charles Jourdain at UFC 288, in May.

Gracie’s (5-1) UFC career started in February 2019, when he scored a submission win over Alex Caceres in the first round. Following the win, Kron dropped a unanimous decision to Swanson in October of the same year.

Looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, Jourdain (13-6-1) dropped decision losses to Nathaniel Wood and Shane Burgos in his most recent outings. The 27-year-old’s last win dates back April 2022, when he submitted Lando Vannata via guillotine choke.

Now, Gracie is expected to take on Jourdain at UFC 288, on May 6, in Newark, New Jersey. Though not confirmed, a bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and former title-holder Henry Cejudo is rumored to be the card’s headliner.