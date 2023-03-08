Updated Power Slap rules fall short of Dana White’s promise of a ‘MUCH safer’ sport

In January, UFC president Dana White promised that Power Slap would become “MUCH safer.” In February, the team behind the slap fighting league had updated rules approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Anyone expecting wholesale changes to the Power Slap rules likely found their hopes dashed when during the opening discussion of the changes at the February 15 meeting of the NSAC, one of the commission members said the updates consisted of “minor wording changes.”

When the NSAC gave Power Slap President Frank Lamicella the floor, he said the updates to the rules were made “working closely with (NSAC) Executive Director (Jeff) Mullen and (Nevada) deputy attorney general, Joel Bekker. Essentially digesting feedback from the first sanctioned matches. The changes are intended to provide more precise language to the rule set, uh, in terms of clarity and the healthy safety of the athletes.

“There are no material changes from the prior version approved,” Lamicella admited. “Almost all of this is wording to more accurately reflect what we were watching in front of us and how we see the sports slot sliding play out. Respectfully request that the commission approve this updated rule set today as we continue to build the sport.”

The one change the commission was concerned with was the wording around what is considered a legal or in the words of the Power Slap rules, a “Permitted Slap.”

Here is the wording in the first version of the Power Slap rules:

A “Permitted Slap” is a flat, open-handed strike of the palmar side of the hand to the Permitted Target Area. The palm, fingers and heel of hand (carpal bones), must make contact and impact simultaneously, with the palm (above the heel of the hand) landing on the cheek, and the heel of the hand landing on or past the chin. Strikers may not lead impact with the heel of hand or strike the heel of hand to the cheek or outside the Permitted Target Area. The fingers may be in their natural open position or closed, and may contact anywhere on the Defender’s face or head (other than to a facial orifice) as a natural extension of a Permitted Slap. Strikers may use either their left or right hand and may switch hands during the match.

Here is the updated version the NSAC unanimously approved in February:

A “Permitted Slap” is a flat, open-handed strike of the palmar side of the hand to the Permitted Target Area. The palm, fingers and heel of hand (carpal bones), must make contact and impact simultaneously, with the palm (above the heel of the hand) landing on the cheek, and the heel of the hand landing on or past the chin but not deeper than the chin. Strikers may not make first impact with the heel of hand or strike the heel of hand to the cheek or outside the Permitted Target Area. The fingers may be in their natural open position or closed, and may contact anywhere on the Defender’s face or head (other than to a facial orifice) as a natural extension of a Permitted Slap. Strikers may not form a “cup” shape with their hand. Strikers may use either their left or right hand and may switch hands during the match.

The difference in the updated version is that the following is added to the description of where a permitted strike can land, “...heel of the hand landing on or past the chin but not deeper than the chin.”

“There are no material changes from the prior version approved” - Power Slap President

Some language of this section is cleaned up in the new version, “Strikers may not make first impact with the heel of hand or strike the heel of hand to the cheek or outside the Permitted Target Area.”

This line was also added to the updated rule set, “Strikers may not form a “cup” shape with their hand.”

Additionally, the replay official is given more responsibility under the new rule set.

Under the original rules:

The replay official’s sole authority is to conduct replay review. The replay official may pause the Match at any time to review and/or deliver its determination of a replay decision.

Updated rules:

The replay official’s sole authority is to observe the Match, on their dedicated monitor, to identify instances in which a Referee’s call or non-call requires a replay and review. When such a clear and convincing incident arises, the replay official will alert the Referee of such, pause the Match to conduct their replay review, and deliver their determination based on a clear and convincing standard. All Match ending sequences will be reviewed.

The role of replay was the most discussed topic during the NSAC meeting. NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell III was particularly concerned about non-permitted blows (fouls) being missed by the main referee during the action. Marnell’s biggest worry was the “carpal bone hitting the cheek.”

During the meeting, Marnell said, “I think we have to take this sport, whether you like it or not, just as serious as we take the $20 million, $100 million boxing match that we’re responsible for. We need a process for this because the way that I see this going, and I haven’t been to one yet in person, but watching this you are going to be reviewing every single slap. The clamp down on the carpal bone hitting the cheek first has got to be zero tolerance. It’s over at that point.”