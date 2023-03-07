Happy birthday Kid Nate!

It’s Kid Nate Day!

That’s right, Nate Wilcox has made it through another year of covering the ups and downs of combat sports. And this year it’s been harder than ever. You know by now that Nate was laid off by Vox media in January and that BE will be leaving the Vox platform at the end of the month (you can blame Kid Nate for all of that).

But this means that BE is moving out of the basement and into a brand new house that is just for us. On April 1, 2023 we will become an independent site owned by Nate’s newly incorporated BE Publishing.

Help build the new BE! Bloody Elbow is transitioning away from Vox Media, and relaunching as an independent, reader-supported website. Keep independent MMA journalism alive by subscribing to #TheNewBloodyElbow.

To support our transition we have started a Substack newsletter that offers lots of exclusive content for paid subscribers. The Substack has already delivered original pieces by Jonathan Snowden and John Nash directly into supporters’ inboxes. Supporters have also been sent a way to make their picks for this weekend’s UFC card (watch for the inaugural BE Community Picks article for more info on that).

So what better way to celebrate Kid Nate’s birthday than hopping onto Substack and getting yourself a subscription.

Subs cost $5 a month or $50 a year (what a saving!). If you want to be a founding member of BE’s Substack community you can pay $500 or more for a yearly subscription.

Paid subscribers get exclusive content and polls. Founding members get all that plus the chance to more actively contribute and impact BE’s coverage.