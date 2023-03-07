 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 230: UFC 285 rewind, Power Slap under fire by NYT

Episode 230 discussion: UFC 285 review, Power Slap takes more heat, this time from the New York Times

By Stephie Haynes
new

EPISODE 230

UFC 285 Recap

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/94418-ufc-285

Power Slap under fire by the New York Times

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/6/23627021/power-slap-new-york-times-dana-white-nac-tbs-warner-discovery-editorial

