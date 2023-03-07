Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

Help build the new BE! Bloody Elbow is transitioning away from Vox Media, and relaunching as an independent, reader-supported website. Keep independent MMA journalism alive by subscribing to #TheNewBloodyElbow.

EPISODE 230

UFC 285 Recap

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/94418-ufc-285

Power Slap under fire by the New York Times

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/6/23627021/power-slap-new-york-times-dana-white-nac-tbs-warner-discovery-editorial

