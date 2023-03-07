Valentina Shevchenko calls for Alexa Grasso rematch after ‘stupid situation’ led to upset

Valentina Shevchenko is hoping for an immediate rematch with Alexa Grasso after a ‘stupid situation’ led to her loss at UFC 285 this past Saturday.

“Definitely an immediate rematch, because I know I was winning the fight,” said Shevchenko in her post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

In an ‘Upset of the Year’ contender, Grasso submitted Shevchenko via fourth-round rear-naked choke. Once the former UFC flyweight champion found her rhythm in the fight, she slipped up when she threw a spinning back kick that missed Grasso.

The challenger moved forward, hopping on Shevchenko and applying the submission that forced her to tap.

“This is kind of like what happens in mixed martial arts,” said Shevchenko. “You’re winning the fight all around, all three rounds, no doubt. And a stupid situation can change the whole game. This is the part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa, and I know that I’m stronger and if not this spinning kick, [it] would be a different result.”

Indeed, Shevchenko was winning the fight, as all three judges had her ahead of Grasso 2-1 before the submission. Though “frustrated” after her loss, the “Bullet” said she was excited to return and “get my title back.”

Prior to her loss, Shevchenko was on a nine-fight win streak.