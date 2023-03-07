‘The Baby Shark era has begun’ - Tabatha Ricci makes big promises after UFC 285 win

Strawweight Tabatha Ricci scored her first finish in the Octagon just last Saturday. Paired up against veteran Jessica Penne, ‘Baby Shark’ locked in a tight armbar in the second round of their fight in the preliminary portion of UFC 285. With the win, the Brazilian hopes to enter the division’s rankings.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Tabatha revealed that her intention was to become a top 15 fighter last year, but moved the goal to 2023. Furthermore, Ricci sent a message to the rest of the division, claiming she is ready to take on and finish anybody the UFC pairs her up against.

“I hope I can join the rankings after this win, but I can’t control that. It was one of my goals for last year, but I couldn’t achieve it. I want let everyone know that the Baby Shark era has begun. I can’t wait to return and be ranked soon. I don’t have anyone in mind yet, but I believe in my team and in the UFC. Whatever they think is best for me, I will trust it. I’m ready to fight at any moment. That’s my way of life. I love what I do and I’m just waiting. You can expect more from the Baby Shark. Smelling blood, dragging everyone to the ocean and finishing them.”

Currently on a three-fight winning streak, Ricci (8-1) scored unanimous decision wins over Polyana Viana and Maria Oliveira before submitting Penne. The 28-year-old’s sole loss happened in her Octagon debut, when she got TKO’d by Manon Fiorot in June 2021.