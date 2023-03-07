UFC Stats Tracker 2023: Jon Jones wins his UFC record 15th title fight

Heading into Saturday’s UFC 285 fight card, Jon Jones held the record for UFC title fight wins with 14, while Valentina Shevchenko entered the event with the most title fight wins in the UFC women’s flyweight division with eight. Jones extended his record, defeating Ciryl Gane by submission in the first round and winning the vacant UFC heavyweight crown. Shevchenko’s record run ended in the UFC 285 co-main event when Alexa Grasso submitted her in the fourth stanza to win the promotion’s 125-pound women’s title.

Jones made easy work of Gane. The ex-UFC light heavyweight titleholder returned from over three years of inactivity — and without a title of his own to defend for the first time in more than four years — to score the fastest UFC title fight win in nearly two years.

As for Grasso, she had success with her striking in the first stanza of her bout against Shevchenko, but struggled in the second and third rounds when the defending champion used her wrestling and ground control to negate Grasso’s boxing skills. However, the tables turned in the fourth round when Shevchenko failed to connect on a spinning technique. That error allowed Grasso to pursue the choke that ended the fight.

Before the UFC 285 title fights, Shavkat Rakhmonov added his name to the UFC record book by securing a submission in the third round of his “Fight of the Night” bonus-winning scrap opposite Geoff Neal. With the win, Rakhmonov became the first UFC welterweight to start his career with the promotion with five straight finishes.

UFC 285’s main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Below, we look at all the significant UFC stats for 2023.

Total Fights: 85

Title Fights: 6

Unanimous Decisions: 26

Split Decisions: 6

Majority Decisions: 2

Majority Draws: 2

KOs/TKOs: 24

Submissions: 25

Types of Finishes

Submissions

Rear Naked Choke: 13

Guillotine Choke After Drop to Guard: 2

Arm Triangle from Half Guard: 2

Guillotine Choke on Ground: 1

Guillotine Choke from Bottom Guard: 1

Kneebar on Ground: 1

Arm Triangle from Mount: 1

Arm Triangle on Ground: 1

Armbar from Side Control: 1

Triangle Armbar from Bottom Guard: 1

Triangle Choke from Bottom Guard: 1

ALEXA GRASSO HAS SUBMITTED VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO!!



WE HAVE A NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/t4HMH5vXnw — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Knockouts and Technical Knockouts

Punch to Head at Distance: 6

Punches to Head at Distance: 3

Elbows to Head from Mount: 2

Doctor Stoppage: 2

Punches to Head in Clinch: 2

Flying Knee to Head: 1

Kick to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Head in Clinch: 1

Punches to Head from Back Control: 1

Punches to Head from Guard: 1

Punches to Body at Distance: 1

Punches to Head on Ground: 1

Punches to Head from Corner Stoppage: 1

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 7

Light heavyweight: 10

Middleweight: 8

Welterweight: 9

Lightweight: 15

Featherweight: 9

Women’s Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 8

Catchweight: 1

Women’s bantamweight: 2

Flyweight: 7

Women’s Flyweight: 6

Women’s strawweight: 2

UFC Stat Totals in 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 28

Total Submission Attempts: 57

Total Reversals: 21

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 14,581

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 7.059

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 11,057

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 4,312

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 2,137

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 1,609

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 1,387

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 1,138

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 12,732

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 5,659

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 1,126

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 830

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 723

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 561

Total Strikes Attempted: 18,210

Total Strikes Landed: 10,132

Total Takedowns Attempted: 466

Total Takedowns Landed: 168

Memorable Fight Stats in 2023

Shortest Five-Round Fight: Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane at 2:04 of Round 1 via guillotine choke.

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rinya Nakamura KOs Toshiomi Kazama at 0:33 of Round 1 via punch to head at distance at UFC Vegas 68.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Brendan Allen submits Andre Muniz at 4:25 of Round 3 via rear-naked choke.

Most Takedowns Landed: Loik Radzhabov lands 11 takedowns on 21 attempts vs. Esteban Ribovics.

Most Submission Attempts: HyunSung Park three submission attempts against SeungGuk Choi, Jimmy Crute three submission attempts against Alonzo Menifield, Clayton Carpenter with three submission attempts vs. Juancamilo Ronderos and Joe Solecki with three submission attempts vs. Carl Deaton.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Rinya Nakamura scores two knockdowns on Toshiomi Kazama , Alonzo Menifield scores two knockdowns on Jimmy Crute and Trevor Peek with two knockdowns vs. Erick Gonzalez.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

Shutouts: Serghei Spivac prevents Derrick Lewis from landing any strikes or takedowns during their UFC Vegas 68 main event fight.

New UFC records in 2023

Jon Jones became the eighth double-champion in UFC history.

Jon Jones broke his own UFC record with 15 title fight wins.

Shavkat Rakhmonov became the first UFC welterweight to open his run with the promotion with five straight finishes.

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new UFC LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a UFC women’s flyweight fight for a new UFC women’s flyweight record. Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes for most wins in women’s UFC history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

Jim Miller participated in his 41st fight in the UFC. Andrei Arlovski is second to Miller with 39 UFC bouts.

With his one submission attempt vs. Alexander Hernandez, Jim Miller has the most submission attempts in UFC history with 47. Charles Oliveira is second with 40 submission attempts.

Jim Miller has 38 fights in the UFC lightweight division. Three other fighters: Clay Guida, Gleison Tibau and Joe Lauzon are tied for second with 27 fighters each.

Jim Miller has 6:18:59 of UFC lightweight fight time. Clay Guida is second with 5:10:50.

Jim Miller has 44 submission attempts in UFC lightweight fights. Joe Lauzon is second with 29.

Erin Blanchfield has a control time percentage of 55.4 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Taila Santos is second with 46.3 percent.

Erin Blanchfield has a top position percentage of 48.6 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Gillian Robertson is second at 41.9 percent.

Erin Blanchfield averages 1.57 submissions per 15 minutes of UFC women’s flyweight fight time. Taila Santos is second at 1.5.

Mayra Bueno Silva secures first kneebar submission in UFC women’s bantamweight history.

Stats via UFC Stats