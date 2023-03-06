UFC Vegas 71 ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ full fight card

The UFC returns to the APEX facility this weekend for UFC Vegas 71. The main event for this one is former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan versus Merab Dvalishvili (the close friend and training partner of reigning champion Aljamain Sterling—who has beaten Yan twice).

The co-main event is a heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov. The main event also hosts Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann, which was supposed to headline an APEX card two weeks ago.

See below for the full fight card for UFC Vegas 71: Yan vs. Davlishvili and any updates that might happen during fight week.

Full fight card

Main card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Prelim card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Flyweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry

Flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

Heavyweight: Carlston Harris vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov