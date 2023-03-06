UFC Vegas 71 ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ full fight card

The UFC returns to the APEX facility this weekend for UFC Vegas 71. The main event for this one is former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan versus Merab Dvalishvili (the close friend and training partner of reigning champion Aljamain Sterling—who has beaten Yan twice).
The co-main event is a heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov. The main event also hosts Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann, which was supposed to headline an APEX card two weeks ago.
See below for the full fight card for UFC Vegas 71: Yan vs. Davlishvili and any updates that might happen during fight week.
Full fight card
Main card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+):
- Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov
- Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
- Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo
- Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Prelim card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+):
- Heavyweight: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams
- Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant
- Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd
- Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
- Flyweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski
- Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry
- Flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva
- Heavyweight: Carlston Harris vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
About the author: Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. (full bio)
Loading comments...