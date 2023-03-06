UFC Vegas 71: ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for yet another fight night event from the Sin City: UFC Vegas 71. This 14-bout card features a Bantamweight contenders battle between No. 3 ranked Merab ‘The Machine’ Dvalishvili vs. No. 4 ranked Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan. The card goes down on Saturday, March 11th, from The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The co-main features a Heavyweight scrap between No. 6 ranked Alexander ‘Drago’ Volkov and No. 15 ranked Alexandr ‘King Kong’ Romanov. This card also brings us brawls featuring Light Heavyweights Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann, Featherweights Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo, Bantamweights Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez, & Light Heavyweights Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj.

UFC Vegas 71's main card of six bouts airs live on ESPN+, with a start time of 6/3PM ETPT, which are preceded by eight Prelim bouts also on ESPN+ at 3/12PM ETPT.