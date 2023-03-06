UFC 285 Reactions & UFC Vegas 71 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

Bloody Elbow Presents to you an MMA podcast every single day of the week with insights, news, interviews and entertainment about your sport of choice.

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the upcoming “A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer’s Row: A Memoir”, & the ‘Fight Book’, “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking But Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of ‘The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper! Podcast’, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’, as well as the recently released ‘Bad Boss Brief Podcast’. He is joined by his co-hort, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face! Podcast’, co-host of our ‘Show Money Podcast’, & he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ ‘Cares’ while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT” – by indicating if they care about the bout or not. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 285 REACTIONS —

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This 14-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet subs, and six hard-fought decisions - one was a majority decision. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:

POTN: Bo Nickal, Alexa Grasso & Jon Jones

FOTN: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Official ‘UFC 285’ Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR. 4

At – 14. UFC Vacant HW Championship: Jon Jones (27-1) DEF. Ciryl Gane (11-2) — via Sub - Guillotine Choke at 2:04 of Rd 1

At – 13. UFC Flyweight Championship: Alexa Grasso (16-3) DEF. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) — via Sub - Rear Naked Choke at 4:34 of Rd 4, Total 19:34

At – 12. Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) DEF. Geoff Neal (15-5) — via Sub - Standing Rear Naked Choke at 4:17 of Rd 3, Total 14:17

At – 11. Mateusz Gamrot (22-2) DEF. Jalin Turner (13-6) – via Dec - Split (29X28, 28X29, 30X27)

At – 10. Bo Nickal (4-0) DEF. Jamie Pickett (13-9) — via Sub - Arm Triangle Choke at 2:54 of Rd 1

Zane’s Picks from The MMA Vivisections Shows on Thursday, March 2nd:

Jones, Shevchenko, Rakhmonov, Gamrot, Nickal, Jones, Brunson, Araujo, Marquez, Garry, Saaiman, Ricci, Blackshear, & Radzhabov

FEATURED PRELIMS

At – 9. Cody Garbrandt (13-5) DEF. Trevin Jones (13-10) — via Dec - Unanimous (29X28, 29X28, 29X28)

At – 8. Dricus Du Plessis (19-2) DEF. Derek Brunson (23-9) — via KO/TKO - Corner Stoppage at 4:59 of Rd 2, Total 9:59

At – 7. Amanda Ribas (11-3) DEF. Viviane Araujo (11-5) — via Dec - Unanimous ( 27x29, 26x30, 27x30)

At – 6. Julian Marquez (9-4) DEF. Marc-André Barriault (15-6) — via KO/TKO - Punches (Standing TKO) at 4:12 of Rd 2, Total 9:12

EARLY PRELIMS

At – 5. Ian Garry (11-0) DEF. Kenan Song (19-7) — via KO/TKO - Punches at 4:22 of Rd 3, Total 14:22

At – 4. Cameron Saaiman (8-0) DEF. Mana Martinez (10-4) — via Dec - Majority (26X29, 28X28, 27X28)

At – 3. Tabatha Ricci (8-0) DEF. Jessica Penne (14-7) — via Sub - Armbar at 2:14 of Rd 2, Total 7:14

At – 2. Farid Basharat (10-0) DEF. Da’Mon Blackshear (12-5-1) — via Dec - Unanimous (28x29, 28x29, 28x29)

At – 1. Loik Radzhabov (17-4-1) DEF. Esteban Ribovics (11-1) — via Dec - Unanimous (28x29, 28x29, 28x29)

UFC Vegas 71: ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ PICKS —

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, March 11th., 2023.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC Vegas 71 ( CARES)

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR. 11 — 6/3PM ETPT ( CARES)

14. 135lbs: Petr Yan (16-4) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) — At

13. 265lbs: Alexander Volkov (35-10) vs. Alexandr Romanov (16-1) — At

12. 205lbs: Nikita Krylov (29-9) vs. Ryan Spann (21-7) — At

11. 145lbs: Ricardo Ramos (16-4) vs. Austin Lingo (9-1) – At

10. 135lbs: Said Nurmagomedov (17-2) vs. Jonathan Martinez (17-4) — At

9. 205lbs: Vitor Petrino (7-0) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-1) — At

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 3/12PM ETPT ( CARES)

8. 265lbs: Łukasz Brzeski (8-2-1) vs. Karl Williams (7-1) — At

7. 135lbs: Raphael Assunção (27-9) vs. Davey Grant (12-6) — At

6. 185lbs: Sedriques Dumas (7-0) vs. Josh Fremd (9-4) — At

5. 135lbs: Mario Bautista (11-2) vs. Guido Cannetti (10-6) — At

4. 125lbs: JJ Aldrich (11-5) vs. Ariane Lipski (14-8) — At

3. 135lbs: Tony Gravely (23-8) vs. Victor Henry (22-6) — At

2. 125lbs: Tyson Nam (21-12-1) vs. Bruno Silva (12-5-2) — At

1. 170lbs: Carlston Harris (17-5) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1) — At

