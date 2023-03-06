Cody Garbrandt reveals neck injury that left his arm ‘completely dead’ at UFC 285

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt snapped out of his two-fight slump on Saturday at UFC 285. “No Love” looked sharper in his prelim fight against Trevin Jones, earning him a unanimous decision victory.

But that win didn’t come without some hurdles. As Garbrandt told the media during his post-fight scrum, he suffered a slight mishap during his warm-ups on the morning of the fight, hurting his neck in the process.

“This morning, I had so many things that were just trying to block and not make me get to the Octagon,” Garbrandt told reporters (quotes by MMA Mania). “I ended up injuring my neck and had a nerve block put in my neck last week.

Help build the new BE! Bloody Elbow is transitioning away from Vox Media, and relaunching as an independent, reader-supported website. Keep independent MMA journalism alive by subscribing to #TheNewBloodyElbow.

“Man, [during] my last takedown in my warm-up this morning, I ended up slamming my neck, causing a huge stinger, losing full range of motion of my left arm. And I was like, you know what, there’s never going to be an ideal situation.”

The injury, Garbrandt says, left him with a compromised arm during the fight.

“I mean, my arm and neck are still [bad]. In one of the takedowns I got, I ended up getting a really bad stinger.

“He almost got me in a guillotine, but I fought out of it. But, my arm was completely dead.”

With the win, the 31-year-old Garbrandt improved to a record of 13-5.