Filed under: UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane MMA SQUARED: Jon Jones is the GOAT and everything is fine now. The is your moment, HAVE IT! By Chris Rini Mar 6, 2023, 10:00am EST

It kills me how no one has said Curtis Blaydes' name. Just gonna dig up ol' Stipe Miocic instead.

Enjoy the latest episode of Book Worthy, drawing Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett from scratch! Thumbnail unrelated.

Take care of yourself and I'll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris
