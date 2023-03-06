 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: Jon Jones is the GOAT and everything is fine now.

The is your moment, HAVE IT!

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 285, Jon Jones, heavyweight, Ciryl Gane, Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 285
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 285, Jon Jones, heavyweight, Ciryl Gane, Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic
It kills me how no one has said Curtis Blaydes’ name. Just gonna dig up ol’ Stipe Miocic instead.
Chris Rini

Enjoy the latest episode of Book Worthy, drawing Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett from scratch! Thumbnail unrelated.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 393 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow