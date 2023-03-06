UFC odds: Khamzat Chimaev a betting favorite in potential bout with Bo Nickal

Khamzat Chimaev has been a dominant force thus far in his UFC career, showcasing some incredible wrestling chops and even one-punch KO power. There aren’t many calling Khamzat’s name, but three-time NCAA Division I National Champion Bo Nickal is up for the challenge. A fight between the two is nowhere close to being done, I mean Bo just won his promotional debut this past Saturday at UFC 285 — but we do have betting odds!

The oddsmakers are favoring the much more proven Chimaev here, and by a substantial amount. Khamzat can be found sporting a -300 moneyline, while Bo is on deck as a +250 underdog.

Who is the better wrestler of two? We may never know, but who is the better fighter? So far, you have to say Khamzat. He has the time in the Octagon against some stiff competition, and has already shown that he is a well rounded contender. The guy posterized Gerald Meerschaert with just one punch, but his specialty is the grappling.

We’ve seen Gilbert Burns use his grappling prowess to draw out a war with Chimaev, so perhaps Nickal could use his wrestling to put himself in a similar situation, or better. The thing is, Nickal will have to show us something on the feet before he could ever be favored over someone like Khamzat. That’s not to say that he couldn’t win this hypothetical fight, just to reiterate how green he is in MMA.

Check out the betting odds for Bo Nickal vs. Khamzat Chimaev, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

