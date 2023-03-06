UFC odds: Jon Jones opens up as betting favorite over Stipe Miocic

There were many memorable sights at UFC 285, but none maybe as massive as seeing the light heavyweight G.O.A.T. Jon Jones submit Ciryl Gane in the first round to become the heavyweight champion. It looks like the UFC’s former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, will be Jon’s first defense, and we now have betting odds for it.

Against Gane, Jones entered UFC 285 with a ‘small for Jon’ moneyline of -180, and the oddsmakers aren’t making that mistake again. The odds on Jon are back where they belong, as the new heavyweight champion is opening up here as a sizable -360 betting favorite. As for the former champ, Miocic is beginning his betting life with a sizable underdog value of +295.

We haven’t seen the now 40-year-old Miocic inside of the Octagon since his brutal knockout loss to Francis N’Gannou at UFC 260 in 2021, so who knows if the whole ring rust thing will be an issue. It obviously wasn’t a thing for Jones. I think there are actually more x-factors for Miocic here than there are for Jones.

Of course Jon is going to be a big betting favorite here. We’ve never seen him really lose. Stipe has done great things at heavyweight. The greatest things even. He can strike with the best of them, and out-wrestle most. But we’ve seen him lose. We know that he’s beatable. We can’t say the same for Jones. By hook or by crook, Jones has been undeniable.

Check out the betting odds for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

