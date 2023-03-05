What curse? - Drake wins 1.7M prop bet on Jon Jones at UFC 285

It’s no secret, whenever Drake is out supporting a team or fighter (or anything else really), everyone’s first thought is, ‘Welp, now they’re going to lose.’

Every dog does indeed have his day, however, and UFC 285 proved to be quite lucrative for the music mogul. A prop bet placed on March 3rd saw the multi-platinum recording artist wagering $250,000 that Jon Jones would submit Ciryl Gane. The total payout for the gamble? A cool $1,700,000!

Jones likely felt a great disturbance in the force once the bet was laid, but not even the Drake curse could keep ‘Bones’ catching Gane in a guillotine at just 2:04 of the opening round.

Drake also won big bucks when he wagered on Israel Adesanya to beat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, and then again with his UFC London parlay of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. Sure, his stack of losses are also well documented, but credit to smart a play when it pays out.

