Pros and Cons from UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

This is UFC 285 in a few short tweets.

By Anton Tabuena
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 285 is in the books, and it saw two new champions crowned.

Jon Jones was triumphant in his long overdue heavyweight debut, submitting Ciryl Gane really early and making it look easy. Make no mistake, Francis Ngannou is still the lineal champion and deserves to be ranked higher, but Jones had an impressive return to competition after a long layoff and made quick work of the number two (or three) heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso pulled off an insane upset as she came back to submit the long dominant champion in Valentina Shevchenko. As she won the belt and ended that historic title reign, Grasso became the third Mexican UFC champion now.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

