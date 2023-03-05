UFC 285: ‘Jones vs Gane’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & his co-hort Dayne Fox recorded for you on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, with a breakdown of the UFC 285: ‘Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane’ massive, action-packed 14-bout card, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This 14-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet subs, and four hard-fought decisions - one was a majority decision. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:

POTN: Bo Nickal, Alexa Grasso & Jon Jones

FOTN: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Official ‘UFC 285’ Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR. 4

14. UFC Vacant HW Championship: Jon Jones (27-1) DEF. Ciryl Gane (11-2) — via Sub - Guillotine Choke at 2:04 of Rd 1

13. UFC Flyweight Championship: Alexa Grasso (16-3) DEF. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) — via Sub - Rear Naked Choke at 4:34 of Rd 4, Total 19:34

12. Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) DEF. Geoff Neal (15-5) — via Sub - Standing Rear Naked Choke at 4:17 of Rd 3, Total 14:17

11. Mateusz Gamrot (22-2) DEF. Jalin Turner (13-6) – via Dec - Split (29X28, 28X29, 30X27)

10. Bo Nickal (4-0) DEF. Jamie Pickett (13-9) — via Sub - Arm Triangle Choke at 2:54 of Rd 1

Zane’s Picks from The MMA Vivisections Shows on Thursday, March 2nd:

Jones, Shevchenko, Rakhmonov, Gamrot, Nickal, Jones, Brunson, Araujo, Marquez, Garry, Saaiman, Ricci, Blackshear, & Radzhabov

FEATURED PRELIMS

9. Cody Garbrandt (13-5) DEF. Trevin Jones (13-10) — via Dec - Unanimous (29X28, 29X28, 29X28)

8. Dricus Du Plessis (19-2) DEF. Derek Brunson (23-9) — via KO/TKO - Corner Stoppage at 4:59 of Rd 2, Total 9:59

7. Amanda Ribas (11-3) DEF. Viviane Araujo (11-5) — via Dec - Unanimous ( 27x29, 26x30, 27x30)

6. Julian Marquez (9-4) DEF. Marc-André Barriault (15-6) — via KO/TKO - Punches (Standing TKO) at 4:12 of Rd 2, Total 9:12

EARLY PRELIMS

5. Ian Machado Garry (11-0) DEF. Kenan Song (19-7) — via KO/TKO - Punches at 4:22 of Rd 3, Total 14:22

4. Cameron Saaiman (8-0) DEF. Mana Martinez (10-4) — via Dec - Majority (26X29, 28X28, 27X28)

3. Tabatha Ricci (8-0) DEF. Jessica Penne (14-7) — via Sub - Armbar at 2:14 of Rd 2, Total 7:14

2. Farid Basharat (10-0) DEF. Da’Mon Blackshear (12-5-1) — via Dec - Unanimous (28x29, 28x29, 28x29)

1. Loik Radzhabov (17-4-1) DEF. Esteban Ribovics (11-1) — via Dec - Unanimous (28x29, 28x29, 28x29)

