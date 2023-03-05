 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Made it look easy’ - Pros react to Jon Jones’ quick sub of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Jon Jones finished Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Jon Jones finished Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jon Jones scored a quick finish to become the new heavyweight champion at UFC 285. After taking Ciryl Gane down, ‘Bones’ managed to secure a tight guillotine choke that forced the tap at the two-minute mark of the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

