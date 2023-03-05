‘Made it look easy’ - Pros react to Jon Jones’ quick sub of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Jon Jones scored a quick finish to become the new heavyweight champion at UFC 285. After taking Ciryl Gane down, ‘Bones’ managed to secure a tight guillotine choke that forced the tap at the two-minute mark of the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
Oh man I’m sooo pumped for this! #ufc285— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 5, 2023
Wow that was too freaking easy. Man Gane tapped so fast.— Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023
You will NEVER convince me that Gane has EVER set foot on a wrestling mat...— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023
Turns out Jon Jones is still Jon Jones. #UFC285
Way too easy ! @JonnyBones— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) March 5, 2023
@JonnyBones made it look easy. Different level. #UFC @ufc— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 5, 2023
Didn’t even get touched #ufc235— Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) March 5, 2023
Whoa the goat is back— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023
That was easy Jon Jones— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 5, 2023
Dang. Did not expect that.— Jon Fitch ☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) March 5, 2023
Note to self: don’t kick bones in the dick. ♂️ now it’s time to get arrested— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 5, 2023
The only person who could beat @JonnyBones is Jon Jones. He’s still Onedefeated! GOAT!— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 5, 2023
Talk about an epic return to the octagon! Easy work! #UFC285— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 5, 2023
I mean he’s Jon Jones!!! Congratulations Champ!!!#UFC285— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 5, 2023
The choke didn’t seem that tight— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 5, 2023
Honestly, people who thought Gane would be able to do anything on the ground against Jones is insane.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 5, 2023
Jones had 8 more hours of wrestling than Francis— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023
Jon Jones doing Jon Jones things, made that look easy! #ufc285— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 5, 2023
@ciryl_gane goddamn! Bro you looked more scared than Jones wife after some cocaine..— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 5, 2023
Wtf bro!!! Although real talk Jones is a scary mother fucker.. pound for pound best fighter to ever grace a octagon.....
Made it look easy out there after being gone for 3 years and moving up a weight !— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 5, 2023
Wow goat jon jones— glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) March 5, 2023
