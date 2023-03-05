 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The hype is real’ - Pro fighters react to Bo Nickal’s quick sub of Jamie Pickett at UFC 285

Bo Nickal finished Jamie Pickett at UFC 285. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finsih.

By Lucas Rezende
Bo Nickal defeated Jamie Pickett at UFC 285.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bo Nickal confirmed the hype in his Octagon debut. Paired up against Jamie Pickett at UFC 285. the grappler made quick work of his opponent and scored the third submission win of his career. On Twitter, pro fighters were impressed with the performance.

