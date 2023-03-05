‘The hype is real’ - Pro fighters react to Bo Nickal’s quick sub of Jamie Pickett at UFC 285

Bo Nickal confirmed the hype in his Octagon debut. Paired up against Jamie Pickett at UFC 285. the grappler made quick work of his opponent and scored the third submission win of his career. On Twitter, pro fighters were impressed with the performance.

Help build the new BE! Bloody Elbow is transitioning away from Vox Media, and relaunching as an independent, reader-supported website. Keep independent MMA journalism alive by subscribing to #TheNewBloodyElbow.

Bo’ is a P R O B L E M #UFC285LIVE #UFC — BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) March 5, 2023

Bo knows grappling but he don’t play tho! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 5, 2023

What a fucking layup...

No questions answered#UFC285 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023

That was very strange — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 5, 2023

Nut shot and katagatame! Nice combination ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) March 5, 2023

Nut shot @NoBickal does it again #285 — Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) March 5, 2023

Was any punches thrown ? — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) March 5, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to The BO Show.. They hype is real!! #UFC285 @NoBickal #Future — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 5, 2023

I hope @NoBickal inspires more elite wrestlers to make the transition to MMA. No better background in the sport #UFC285 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 5, 2023

A good takedown and perfect transition to the back. Great fight #UFC285 — Dudu Dantas (@DuduDantasMMA) March 5, 2023