‘Mexico got another one’ - Pros react to Grasso’s championship upset over Shevchenko at UFC 285

Alexa Grasso defeated Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Alexa Grasso finished Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285.
Alexa Grasso ended Valentina Shevchenko’s reign at UFC 285. After seven successful title defenses in the women flyweight’s division for ‘Bullet’, the belt is going to change hands due to a quick back take and rear-naked choke submission win by the Mexican in the fourth round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.

