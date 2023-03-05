‘Mexico got another one’ - Pros react to Grasso’s championship upset over Shevchenko at UFC 285

Alexa Grasso ended Valentina Shevchenko’s reign at UFC 285. After seven successful title defenses in the women flyweight’s division for ‘Bullet’, the belt is going to change hands due to a quick back take and rear-naked choke submission win by the Mexican in the fourth round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.
Alexa being patient and looking sharp #UFC285— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 5, 2023
Not sure a head and arm throw is gonna end well for Shevchenko here. We have a fight here. Grasso isn’t messing about.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 5, 2023
Man Grasso is doing well but she has to be careful over extending on her punches.#UFC285— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023
Wow Mexico got another one— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023
— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 5, 2023
Oh Emmmm Ghhheeee!!! Yes @AlexaGrasso #ufc285 #FOTN— Ashley Yoder (@AshleyYoderMMA) March 5, 2023
LET'S FUCKING GO!!!!!!— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) March 5, 2023
Tappy tap tap. #UFC284 #AndNew— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) March 5, 2023
That was crazy!! @ufc— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) March 5, 2023
Holy cow!!! Congrats @AlexaGrasso #UFC285— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 5, 2023
Wowwwwww!!! The goat has fallen !! #UFC285— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 5, 2023
VIVA MEXICO!!! We have a new Flyweight Champion!!— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 5, 2023
Could not be happier for Alexa! She looked amazing!! #UFC285
Mexico has a Women’s flyweight champion …great finish by @AlexaGrasso #UFC285— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 5, 2023
That speed of how quickly Grasso put the hooks in to took take her back was wild! Crazy upset! #UFC285— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 5, 2023
Congratulations @AlexaGrasso #ANDNEW I’ll be coming for my rematch soon #UFC285 @ufc— Maycee Barber (@MayceeBarber) March 5, 2023
@AlexaGrasso I AM SO FUCKING HAPPY FOR YOU— Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (@ilimanator) March 5, 2023
