‘Mexico got another one’ - Pros react to Grasso’s championship upset over Shevchenko at UFC 285

Alexa Grasso ended Valentina Shevchenko’s reign at UFC 285. After seven successful title defenses in the women flyweight’s division for ‘Bullet’, the belt is going to change hands due to a quick back take and rear-naked choke submission win by the Mexican in the fourth round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.

Alexa being patient and looking sharp #UFC285 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 5, 2023

Not sure a head and arm throw is gonna end well for Shevchenko here. We have a fight here. Grasso isn’t messing about. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 5, 2023

Man Grasso is doing well but she has to be careful over extending on her punches.#UFC285 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023

Wow Mexico got another one — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 5, 2023

LET'S FUCKING GO!!!!!! — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) March 5, 2023

Wowwwwww!!! The goat has fallen !! #UFC285 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 5, 2023

VIVA MEXICO!!! We have a new Flyweight Champion!!



Could not be happier for Alexa! She looked amazing!! #UFC285 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 5, 2023

Mexico has a Women’s flyweight champion …great finish by @AlexaGrasso #UFC285 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 5, 2023

That speed of how quickly Grasso put the hooks in to took take her back was wild! Crazy upset! #UFC285 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 5, 2023