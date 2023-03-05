UFC 285 highlight videos: Bo Nickal breezes through debut, subs Jamie Pickett in first round

Bo Nickal lived up to the hype in his first UFC appearance at UFC 283 on Saturday.

The three-time NCAA Division I National Champion wasted no time going for a takedown on Jamie Pickett, who fended it off for as long as he could. Once on the ground, Nickal started going for submission after submission. He settled on the arm-triangle choke, which needed a few adjustments, but once the squeeze was on, Pickett was forced to tap. That was an excellent win for the Contender Series star, who improved to 4-0 as a professional.

In his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, the 27-year-old said he ‘felt at home’ and would not only become a champion, but also the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter when his career is all said and done.

Check out the play-by-play of Nickal vs. Pickett from our own Tim Burke:

Nickal misses badly on a head kick and falls down. He initiates the grappling. He lands some short knees and works a front headlock. He takes the back and looks for a choke. He has to re-adjust it into a variation of an arm triangle. Pickett looks like he wants to tap but he holds on. Nickal is still in half guard. Now mount. Now he gets more squeeze and Pickett taps.

Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:54 Round 1

About the author: Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016. (full bio)