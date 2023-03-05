 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Upset! - UFC 285 highlight videos: Alexa Grasso stuns Valentina Shevchenko with shocking submission

Check out the full video highlights from Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285. 

UFC 285: Shevchenko v Grasso Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

AND NEW! Alexa Grasso has upset Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 285 on Saturday.

Throughout the fight, the No. 6 ranked contender found success on the feet against the former UFC flyweight champion. Grasso set the tone early, wobbling Shevchenko with several combinations and forcing her to retreat to the fence. Eventually, the ‘Bullet’ would resort to her wrestling to get Grasso on the ground in the second and third rounds. In the fourth round, Shevchenko made a huge mistake when she threw a spinning kick at Grasso. The Mexican fighter jumped on her back, worked her way to the rear-naked choke and squeezed until Shevchenko tapped. That was the first submission loss of her professional career. WOW!

Check out the play-by-play for round four of Shevchenko vs. Grasso by our own Tim Burke:

They trade jabs. Left from Grasso. Shevchenko misses with a kick and shoots. Grasso stuffs it. They trade. Champ sticks a jab. Grasso with her own. Inside leg kick from Shevchenko. Jab. Again. Grasso with her own again. Shevchenko with two quick rights, and a double jab. Grasso shoots in when Shevchenko goes to an orthodox stance. Doesn’t work. More jabs. Shevchenko spins and misses and Grasso jumps on her back! CHOKE! IT LOOKS IN! SHEVCHENKO TAPS!!!! NEW CHAMP! VIVA MEXICO!!!!

Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 4

About the author: Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016. (full bio)

