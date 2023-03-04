UFC 285: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov live results, play-by-play, analysis

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for UFC 285 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Today’s card will be headlined by two title fights. In the main event, 205-pound GOAT Jon Jones makes his big return at heavyweight, challenging French striker Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title. In the co-main, Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to make another flyweight title defense when she meets Alexa Grasso.

This post will cover the preliminary card and first three fights of the PPV, up to Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov. The featured bout of the prelims will see former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt taking on Trevin Jones.

UFC 285 is a standard PPV. There are five early prelims on ESPN+ and Fight Pass that will kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. The televised four-fight prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPNews and will start at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The PPV kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.