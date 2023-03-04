 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 285: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso live results, play-by-play, analysis

By Tim Burke
UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-in

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for UFC 285 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Today’s card will be headlined by two title fights. In the main event, 205-pound GOAT Jon Jones makes his big return at heavyweight, challenging French striker Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title. In the co-main, Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to make another flyweight title defense when she meets Alexa Grasso.

This post will cover the co-main 125-pound title fight between Shevchenko and Grasso.

UFC 285 is a standard PPV. There are five early prelims on ESPN+ and Fight Pass that will kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. The televised four-fight prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPNews and will start at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The PPV kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.

