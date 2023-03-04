UFC 285 live results: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 285 is here and with it comes the long awaited heavyweight debut of former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

At UFC 285, which goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, Jones will meet Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Gane is a former interim heavyweight champion who lost a unification bout to Francis Ngannou (who left the promotion as reigning UFC heavyweight champion).

This is the most fascinating fight of the year and Bloody Elbow is here to keep you up to date with everything that happens. Check below for the live results and highlights as the promotion attempts to crown a new heavyweight king.

Full Results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight

Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight

