UFC 285 live results: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 285 is here and with it comes the long awaited heavyweight debut of former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
At UFC 285, which goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, Jones will meet Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Gane is a former interim heavyweight champion who lost a unification bout to Francis Ngannou (who left the promotion as reigning UFC heavyweight champion).
This is the most fascinating fight of the year and Bloody Elbow is here to keep you up to date with everything that happens. Check below for the live results and highlights as the promotion attempts to crown a new heavyweight king.
Help build the new BE!
Bloody Elbow is transitioning away from Vox Media, and relaunching as an independent, reader-supported website. Keep independent MMA journalism alive by subscribing to #TheNewBloodyElbow.
Full Results
Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)
- Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title
- Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight
- Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight
Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight
- Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight
- Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight
- Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight
Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight
- Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight
- Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight
- Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight
- Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight
About the authors:
Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. (full bio)
Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. (full bio)
Loading comments...