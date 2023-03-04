UFC 285 Jones vs. Gane live results: Main card

UFC 285 brings us the most stacked card of the year so far. The main event is a fascinating clash between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title, but the remainder of the main card is filled with what should be thrilling contests.

Tonight’s co-main event has the often impervious Valentina Shevchenko defending her UFC flyweight title against the dogged Alexa Grasso. The main card also boasts two undefeated fighters are projected to challenge for titles in the future. Shavkat Rakhmonov will meet heavy handed Geoff Neal and wrestling phenom Bo Nickal faces off with Jamie Pickett. Rounding out the main card is a banger of a lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner.

UFC 285 main card rolls along.

Full Results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight

Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight

