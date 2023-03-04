 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 285 Jones vs. Gane live results: Main card

By Tim Bissell and Eddie Mercado
Valentina Shevchenko at the UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-in
Valentina Shevchenko defends her title tonight at UFC 285.

UFC 285 brings us the most stacked card of the year so far. The main event is a fascinating clash between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title, but the remainder of the main card is filled with what should be thrilling contests.

Tonight’s co-main event has the often impervious Valentina Shevchenko defending her UFC flyweight title against the dogged Alexa Grasso. The main card also boasts two undefeated fighters are projected to challenge for titles in the future. Shavkat Rakhmonov will meet heavy handed Geoff Neal and wrestling phenom Bo Nickal faces off with Jamie Pickett. Rounding out the main card is a banger of a lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner.

Keep it locked on Bloody Elbow for all the results and highlights as the UFC 285 main card rolls along.

Full Results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title
  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight
  • Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight
  • Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight
  • Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight
  • Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight
  • Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight

About the authors:

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. (full bio)

Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. (full bio)

