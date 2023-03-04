UFC 285 Jones vs. Gane live results: Prelims

The UFC has a banger of a card for us tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card is best of the year and the prelims are right up there, too.

Headlining the prelims is former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who looks to get back on track versus Trevin Jones. Before that there is a thrilling clash in the middleweight division between Derek Brunson and Dricus Du Plessis. Also on the prelim is undefeated Irish prospect Ian Machado Garry, who faces Kenan Song.

This is your place for all the news and highlights of the fights once they get underway at 5 p.m. ET.

Full Results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight

Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight

