UFC 285 Jones vs. Gane live results: Prelims

By Tim Bissell and Eddie Mercado
Cody Garbrandt and Trevin Jones at the UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-in
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones highlights the main card.
The UFC has a banger of a card for us tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card is best of the year and the prelims are right up there, too.

Headlining the prelims is former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who looks to get back on track versus Trevin Jones. Before that there is a thrilling clash in the middleweight division between Derek Brunson and Dricus Du Plessis. Also on the prelim is undefeated Irish prospect Ian Machado Garry, who faces Kenan Song.

This is your place for all the news and highlights of the fights once they get underway at 5 p.m. ET.

Full Results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title
  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight
  • Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight
  • Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight
  • Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight
  • Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight
  • Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight

About the authors:

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. (full bio)

Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. (full bio)

