 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 285 live stream

Watch UFC 285 here!

By Tim Bissell
/ new
UFC 285 live stream.

UFC 285 happens tonight with the pay-per-view main card airing at 10 p.m. ET. The main event is headlined by Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. The co-main has UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title versus Alexa Grasso.

You can purchase the PPV right here via the stream provided by the UFC’s official YouTube channel.

Who’s fighting at UFC 285?

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title
  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight
  • Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight
  • Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight
  • Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight
  • Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight
  • Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight

In This Stream

UFC 285: ‘JONES vs. GANE’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 34 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow