UFC 285 live stream.

UFC 285 happens tonight with the pay-per-view main card airing at 10 p.m. ET. The main event is headlined by Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. The co-main has UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title versus Alexa Grasso.

You can purchase the PPV right here via the stream provided by the UFC’s official YouTube channel.

Who’s fighting at UFC 285?

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)