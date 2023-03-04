UFC 285 live stream.

UFC 285 happens tonight with the pay-per-view main card airing at 10 p.m. ET. The main event is headlined by Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. The co-main has UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title versus Alexa Grasso.
You can purchase the PPV right here via the stream provided by the UFC’s official YouTube channel.
Who’s fighting at UFC 285?
Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)
- Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title
- Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight
- Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight
Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight
- Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight
- Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight
- Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight
Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight
- Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight
- Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight
- Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight
- Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight
