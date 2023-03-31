UFC stats review 2023: Jon Jones, Jamahal Hill, Miller and others break records in first quarter

The UFC wrapped up its first quarter of 2023 on March 25 with a fight card in San Antonio. The affair was the promotion’s 10th event of the year. The UFC is off this weekend. However, the organization returns to action on April 8 with UFC 287, an ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view card headlined by a rematch between current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and ex-titleholder Israel Adesanya. That event kicks off a run of 11 cards the promotion has booked for the year’s second quarter.

The first three months of 2023 were momentous for the promotion, with several UFC records broken over that time. The fighters who added their names to the promotion’s record book were a mix of veterans and relative newcomers to the promotion. Jon Jones, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jessica Andrade, Jim Miller, Erin Blanchfield, Mayra Bueno Silva, and Gunnar Silva all broke or set UFC records between January 14 and March 25, 2023.

Before the UFC gets back to action with UFC 287, we look back at the important stats, fights, and records from the first three months of UFC bouts in 2023.

Total Fights: 123

Title Fights: 7

Unanimous Decisions: 38

Split Decisions: 14

Majority Decisions: 5

Majority Draws: 2

KOs/TKOs: 29

Submissions: 35

Islam Makhachev gives his respect for Volkanovski's game plan coming into #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/UTvhJg4yYb — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Types of Finishes

Submissions

Rear Naked Choke: 17

Guillotine Choke after Drop to Guard: 2

Arm Triangle from Half Guard: 2

Triangle Choke from Bottom Guard: 2

Guillotine Choke on Ground: 1

Guillotine Choke from Bottom Guard: 1

Kneebar on Ground: 1

Arm Triangle from Mount: 1

Arm Triangle on Ground: 1

Armbar from Side Control: 1

Triangle Armbar from Bottom Guard: 1

Guillotine Choke from Half Guard: 1

Guillotine Choke after Drop to Half Guard: 1

Inverted Triangle from Bottom Side Control: 1

Armbar from Mount: 1

Neck Crank from Back Control: 1

Gabriel Bonfim follows up his brothers' epic performance with an incredible performance of his own #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/kRLAtXcXZn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

Knockouts and Technical Knockouts

Punch to Head at Distance: 6

Punches to Head at Distance: 3

Elbows to Head from Mount: 2

Doctor Stoppage: 2

Punches to Head in Clinch: 2

Punches to Head on Ground: 2

Punches to Body at Distance: 2

Flying Knee to Head: 1

Kick to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Head in Clinch: 1

Punches to Head from Back Control: 1

Punches to Head from Guard: 1

Punches to Body at Distance: 1

Punches to Head from Corner Stoppage: 1

Punches to Head from Mount: 1

Leg injury: 1

Elbows to Head on Ground

ISMAEL BONFIM WITH THE FLYING KNEE



[ #UFC283 | Live on ESPN+ PPV - Link In Bio ] pic.twitter.com/igFcfsRHh6 — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 9

Light heavyweight: 11

Middleweight: 12

Welterweight: 13

Lightweight: 19

Featherweight: 14

Women’s Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 14

Catchweight: 2

Women’s bantamweight: 3

Flyweight: 12

Women’s Flyweight: 11

Women’s strawweight: 2

#UFC283 Official Result: Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 3.



All Fight Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) January 22, 2023

UFC Stat Totals in 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 36

Total Submission Attempts: 90

Total Reversals: 39

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 22.344

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 10,906

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 16,726

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 6,543

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 3,402

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 2,536

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 2,216

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 1,814

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 19,428

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 8,693

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 1,773

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 1,3465

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 1,143

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 858

Total Strikes Attempted: 27,804

Total Strikes Landed: 15,507

Total Takedowns Attempted: 808

Total Takedowns Landed: 286

Memorable Fight Stats in 2023

Shortest Five-Round Fight: Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane at 2:04 of Round 1 via guillotine choke at UFC 285.

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rinya Nakamura KOs Toshiomi Kazama at 0:33 of Round 1 via punch to head at distance at UFC Vegas 68.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Davey Grant submits Raphael Assuncao via inverted triangle from bottom side control at 4:43 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 71.

Most Takedowns Landed: Loik Radzhabov lands 11 takedowns on 21 attempts vs. Esteban Ribovics at UFC 285 and Merab Dvalishvili lands 11 takedowns on 49 attempts vs. Petr Yan (five round fight) at UFC Vegas 71.

Most Submission Attempts: HyunSung Park three submission attempts against SeungGuk Choi, Jimmy Crute three submission attempts against Alonzo Menifield, Clayton Carpenter with three submission attempts vs. Juancamilo Ronderos and Joe Solecki with three submission attempts vs. Carl Deaton.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Rinya Nakamura scores two knockdowns on Toshiomi Kazama , Alonzo Menifield scores two knockdowns on Jimmy Crute and Trevor Peek with two knockdowns vs. Erick Gonzalez.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

Shutouts: Serghei Spivac prevents Derrick Lewis from landing any strikes or takedowns during their UFC Vegas 68 main event fight.

First career UFC takedown: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev at UFC 268.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IS NOW THE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP



JON JONES SUBMITS CIRYL GANE!! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/JOiAnweVJ5 — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

New UFC records in 2023

Jon Jones became the eighth double-champion in UFC history.

Jon Jones broke his own UFC record with 15 title fight wins.

Shavkat Rakhmonov became the first UFC welterweight to open his run with the promotion with five straight finishes.

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new UFC LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a UFC women’s flyweight fight for a new UFC women’s flyweight record. Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes for most wins in women’s UFC history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

Jim Miller participated in his 41st fight in the UFC. Andrei Arlovski is second to Miller with 39 UFC bouts.

With his one submission attempt vs. Alexander Hernandez, Jim Miller has the most submission attempts in UFC history with 47. Charles Oliveira is second with 40 submission attempts.

Jim Miller has 38 fights in the UFC lightweight division. Three other fighters: Clay Guida, Gleison Tibau and Joe Lauzon are tied for second with 27 fighters each.

Jim Miller has 6:18:59 of UFC lightweight fight time. Clay Guida is second with 5:10:50.

Jim Miller has 44 submission attempts in UFC lightweight fights. Joe Lauzon is second with 29.

Erin Blanchfield has a control time percentage of 55.4 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Taila Santos is second with 46.3 percent.

Erin Blanchfield has a top position percentage of 48.6 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Gillian Robertson is second at 41.9 percent.

Erin Blanchfield averages 1.57 submissions per 15 minutes of UFC women’s flyweight fight time. Taila Santos is second at 1.5.

Mayra Bueno Silva secures first kneebar submission in UFC women’s bantamweight history.

Gunnar Nelson sets UFC welterweight record with seven career submission wins.

Stats via UFC Stats