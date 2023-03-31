‘Stronger each time’ - Andre Muniz announces new multi-fight UFC deal

UFC middleweight Andre Muniz has no intention of jumping ship in the near future. Although ‘Sergipano’ suffered his first Octagon loss in his last outing, the frustrating result did not stop the promotion from offering the Brazilian a new multi-fight deal.

On his official Instagram account, Muniz shared a video in which he signs the new contract and tells his fans he is happy to do so, while vowing to come back stronger from his loss to Brendan Allen. For now, the Brazilian has no fights scheduled for the new contract.

“I’m really happy to announce my new contract with the UFC. It’s a multi-fight deal that begins now with this signature. That’s it. From MOC (Montes Claros, Andre’s hometown) to the world, (Getting) stronger each time.”

Back in February, Muniz (23-5) got submitted by Allen via rear-naked choke in the third round of their UFC main event bout. The defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak for 33-year-old. who scored wins over Antonio Arroyo, Bartosz Fabinksi, Ronaldo Souza, Eryk Anders and most recently, in July 2022, Uriah Hall.