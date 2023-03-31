The Level Change Podcast – 237 (Fri. Edition): Dana Said What? Hasbulla’s Animal Cruelty

The Level Change Podcast is our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. We feature discussion on the current weekly news cycle, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

For our paying subscribers over on Substack, we have a special treat for you today! With our latest TLC Substack Podcast you get some EXCLUSIVE BONUS CONTENT right away - stay tuned after the break for THE REST OF THE SHOW (accessible only to paid subscribers), featuring extra headline coverage.

EPISODE 237

Hasbulla the Abuser

https://www.mmamania.com/2023/3/29/23661104/midnight-mania-internet-outraged-viral-video-hasbulla-mistreating-cat-animal-abuse-ufc-espn

Dana White Claims Power Slap Getting Sanctioned “everywhere”

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/30/23662305/dana-whites-claims-that-power-slap-is-getting-sanctioned-everywhere-dont-check-out-mma-news

Dariush Believes McGregor is Juicing

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/29/23662487/beneil-dariush-talks-conor-mcgregor-cheating-allegations-usada-retirement-game-mma-news

Gilbert Burns Calls for Investigation into SA Judge

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/29/23662420/gilbert-burns-talks-ufc-san-antonio-judge-fight-fixing-investigation-fbi-sandhagen-vs-vera-mma-news

Shoeface Confident He’ll Fight in 2023 after Big Brother Controversy

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/29/23660930/after-big-brother-controversy-ufc-vet-shoeface-is-pretty-sure-hell-fight-before-end-of-2023

BONUS CONTENT

Jingliang Injured, Off UFC 287 Card

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/28/23660376/li-jingliang-suffers-injury-withdraws-ufc-287-michael-chiesa-fight-mma-news

UFC Selling Octagon Space to Average Joes

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/28/23660896/ufc-announces-thousand-dollar-benefactor-octagon-name-program-mma-news

Dana ‘I don’t blame Leon’

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/28/23659525/i-dont-blame-leon-dana-white-responds-to-edwards-refusal-to-fight-colby-covington-ufc-mma-news

Fights on Tap

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/28/23658138/fights-on-tap-arman-tsarukyan-vs-renato-moicano-among-9-ufc-bouts-announced-mma-news

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, imdb, ThisMMALife, Podcast Addict, Podvine, Podchaser, Podbay, Podtail, Owltail, Listennotes, Podcast Republic, MuckRack, Chartable, Podtoppen.se, & now on Substack! Coming soon to Simplecast, Pandora & Sirius XM!

Follow your favorite Bloody Elbow Presents hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, Podcastapp, Podbean, BeyondPod (Android), & more in your App Store!

For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Podcast platforms. To access episodes on Substack you have two weeks as a free subscriber, at that point we would urge you to pledge your support to our efforts to bring you these shows every week and gain access to the full archives and bonus content.

The New Bloody Elbow Podcast Network Starts Now