Brandon Royval to face Matheus Nicolau at UFC Kansas City on April 15

A match between top flyweight contenders has been added to the UFC Kansas City card in April. According to an official press release from the UFC, Brandon Royval is now expected to take on Matheus Nicolau on April 15.

Currently on a two-fight streak, Royval (14-6) scored wins over Matt Schnell and Rogerio Bontorin, in his most recent outings. Before that, the 30-year-old was on a two-fight losing skid, with losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno.

Looking for his fifth straight win ever since he returned to the UFC, Nicolau (19-2-1) is still undefeated in this second stint, with victories over Manel Kape, Tim Elliott, David Dvorak and Matt Schnell. The 30-year-old’s last loss dates back to the last fight of his first Octagon stint, when he got knocked out by Dustin Ortiz in July 2018.

UFC Kansas City is scheduled to be headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and rising contender Arnold Allen. A featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo is set for the co-main.