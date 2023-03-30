The MMA Depressed-us 75: Drew McFedries Career Retrospective

Another non-UFC week in the books means another week with the MMA Depressed-us back in action. The advent of our sudden sub-stack plans may have killed my Patreon idea (it just didn’t feel right), but we did have a few more viewer requests to work with, and one especially struck a chord, watching the UFC career of Drew McFedries.

For those that don’t remember, McFedries was a Miletich Fighting Systems protegé from the team’s glory days in the early 2000s. He may never have risen to the heights of Lawler, Sylvia, Hughes, or Miletich himself, but his 3 year UFC career was a non-stop highlight reel of finishes, whether McFedries was winning or losing.

For this week’s show we’re watching six fights, in chronological order: McFedries vs. Alessio Sakara, McFedries vs. Martin Kampmann, McFedries vs. Mike Massenzio, McFedries vs. Thales Leites, McFedries vs. Thomasz Drawl, and McFedries vs. Gary Tapusoa (the rare 3-round McFedries fight…that he actually won!).

As is usually the case with the Depressed-us, we’re watching all bouts on UFC Fight Pass. For those that wish to watch along with us, start each video at the beginning when Zane says “go.” If you’re watching these videos on another platform, Connor will try to announce the start of round 1 so you can sync from there.

