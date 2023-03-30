Report: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria set to headline UFC June event

A high-profile featherweight pairing is set to headline a UFC event in three months. According to multiple reports, number five-ranked Josh Emmett will face the undefeated Ilia Topuria on June 17th.

EXCLUSIVA: Según fuentes, Ilia Topuria peleará contra Josh Emmett como combate estelar el 17 de junio. Primer main event para Ilia a cinco rounds. #UFC #IliaTopuria #KOlmenero pic.twitter.com/hhb2evM0O4 — KOlmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) March 29, 2023

The 38-year-old Emmett (18-3) is fresh off a submission loss to current interim 145-pound champion Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 in February. Prior to the said bout, he was on a five-fight win streak that included notable wins over veteran Michael Johnson and perennial top contender Calvin Kattar.

As for the 26-year-old Topuria, he has so far kept an immaculate record of 13-0, while putting on memorable performances in the process. He holds victories over the likes of BJJ ace Ryan Hall, whom he TKOd in 2021. His last fight took place at UFC 282 last December, where he nearly forced TUF alum Bryce Mitchell into retirement with a second-round submission win.

The venue for the said event has yet to be finalized. Per MMA Mania, other announced bouts include a flyweight bout between Jimmy Flick and Alessandro Costa and a women’s 125-pound fight between Tereza Bledá and Gabriella Fernandes.