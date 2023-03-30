 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria set to headline UFC June event

A high-profile featherweight pairing will headline the UFC’s event this June.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
UFC 284: Rodriguez v Emmett Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A high-profile featherweight pairing is set to headline a UFC event in three months. According to multiple reports, number five-ranked Josh Emmett will face the undefeated Ilia Topuria on June 17th.

The 38-year-old Emmett (18-3) is fresh off a submission loss to current interim 145-pound champion Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 in February. Prior to the said bout, he was on a five-fight win streak that included notable wins over veteran Michael Johnson and perennial top contender Calvin Kattar.

As for the 26-year-old Topuria, he has so far kept an immaculate record of 13-0, while putting on memorable performances in the process. He holds victories over the likes of BJJ ace Ryan Hall, whom he TKOd in 2021. His last fight took place at UFC 282 last December, where he nearly forced TUF alum Bryce Mitchell into retirement with a second-round submission win.

The venue for the said event has yet to be finalized. Per MMA Mania, other announced bouts include a flyweight bout between Jimmy Flick and Alessandro Costa and a women’s 125-pound fight between Tereza Bledá and Gabriella Fernandes.

About the author: Milan Ordoñez has been covering combat sports since 2012 and has been part of the Bloody Elbow staff since 2016. He’s also competed in amateur mixed martial arts and submission grappling tournaments. (full bio)

