‘Legacy’ - Patricio Pitbull talks ‘grandiose’ triple champ attempt against Pettis at Bellator 297

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire will try to accomplish an impressive feat in his next outing. Having also conquered the promotion’s lightweight champion and deliberately vacating it, ‘Pitbull’ is now set to fight for the bantamweight belt against Sergio Pettis.

In an interview with Combate, Freire explained that the motivation to overcome new challenges in his career is what makes him accept fights at this stage. Though he knows Pettis is a dangerous opponent, the Brazilian feels no pressure ahead of the fight and believes such a fight is exactly what he needs to keep evolving as an athlete.

"It’s a chance to make history and leave my name in MMA history once and for all. I go with the flow. To, it’s all about the challenge. If it makes sense, at this point in my career, if it makes my legacy stronger, I’ll take it. This is the fight that makes my legacy stronger, it solidifies my name in the history of the sport. It’s a war I asked for and I knew it would be grandiose.”

“I feel no pressure.” Freire said. “I’m relaxed. I don’t like I’m I have to break a record, defend a title, win a new one. Things just happen. I spent at least 15 years of my life stuck at home, living as a champion, eating well, sleeping well. Giving my body the rest it needs. My life is all about performance. I’m saying I will win a third title in the promotion and make history. If a weekend comes and I don’t go to the gym, you can throw me in the madhouse, because I’ve gone crazy. I miss training. I like being there. I like reinventing myself.”

Currently on a three-fight winning streak, Freire (35-5) scored unanimous decision wins over Kleber Koike Erbst, Adam Borics and A.J. McKee in his most recent outings. The 35-year-old’s last loss dates back to July 2021, when he got submitted by the aforementioned McKee with a guillotine choke.

Now, Freire is expected to take on Pettis at Bellator 297’s co-main event, in Chicago, Illinois. The June 16 card is scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Vadim Nemkov and challenger Yoel Romero.