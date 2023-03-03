UFC 285 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘I’m the last Jones brother with a hairline’

UFC 285 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Jon Jones, who is getting a haircut. He tells the barber about growing up with his two brothers, who are both NFL vets. He said they had a big, gross mat in the basement and they all beat each other up for hours everyday. He wasn’t anywhere near the football player they were though.

Jones watches the first Embedded episode where Gane was playing video games, and says that he hard Gane’s FIFA team was rated really highly online. He’s thinking about fighting while Gane is thinking about video games. He thinks that Gane’s team is dressing up for the cameras a bit and jokes that his team hasn’t even showered today.

Over at the PI, Geoff Neal is talking up his opponent Shavkat Rakhmonov. He’s working on his striking and movement for this one. They show some training footage of Rakhmonov, who believes he’s earned this opportunity and hopes to fight for a title if he can keep putting on entertaining bouts.

Bo Nickal gets his first Embedded airtime. His mom is at the PI watching him train, and thinks he’ll win inside two minutes. Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt are working out there as well, and Nickal is grateful to be around such high-level guys. He is going to make the most of this chance.

Gane and his coach bring up the Jones GOAT thing again, but being a French champion means a lot to Gane, and being the first one to beat Jones would be a special achievement.

David Njoku from the NFL is in the PI while Jones is doing some breathing exercises. Boxer Gervonta Davis is there as well. He’s a loooot smaller than JBJ. They’re both very pleased to meet each other for the first time. Njoku joins the conversation.

And that’s it! UFC 285 goes down this Saturday night in T-Mobile Arena.