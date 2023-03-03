UFC 285 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘I’m a professional fighter’

UFC 285 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Jon Jones getting one of his last light workouts in. It’s mostly gameplanning and strategy. He doesn’t use a mouthpiece in training. He gets some laughs in with his teammates.

Over at the PI, Ciryl Gane is working with a heavy bag so there’s virtually no chance of getting hurt pre-fight. He sits in the pool with his teammates and gets a few laughs in as well.

A few of Valentina Shevchenko’s training partners/coaches went and got gun tattoos with her blessing. Sure. Geoff Neal says he lets his fighting do the talking.

Ian Garry makes his first appearance and gets some family time in.

Shevchenko tries on her fight equipment. Alexa Grasso gets to Vegas and she’s ready. Jones boards his fight to Vegas and explains his occupation to a woman who has no idea who his is. They wish him good luck. He arrives and says he got a whole lot of sleep, which is amusing to me because I’ve flown ABQ to Vegas and it’s like one hour or so in the air. He interacts with some fans and his coach is very optimistic about the fight.

And that’s it! UFC 285 goes down this Saturday night in T-Mobile Arena.