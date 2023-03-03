‘The more I fight, the better’ - Amanda Ribas wants to fight in two divisions to stay active

Judo specialist Amanda Ribas is back for another flyweight outing at UFC 285. Having fought former flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian in her latest appearance, the Brazilian intends to keep bouncing back and forth between this division and the strawweight division in order to stay as active as possible.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Ribas explained that she intends to take every opportunity to fight that she can get. Having competed just once in 2022, Amanda wants to make up for the time lost by staying ready and in shape for any offers the UFC might make.

“What’s important for me, as an athlete, is to stay active. Not just training, but for championships, too. It’s my job, I like fighting, I love it. So, the more I fight, the better. If I have no injuries, no risk, nothing stopping me, I have to fight.”

“At the gym, we try to emulate a fight situation,” Ribas added. “That’s so we don’t lose this competition pace. Of course it’s not the same, but we try to put on all the pressure, which is a lot, so we can get to that pace. So we can get those goosebumps and then be able to control it, be able to listen to your coach even if all the other sounds around you.”

In her last outing, Ribas (11-3) dropped a split decision to Chookagian, in May 2022. Before that, the 29-year-old defeated Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision in a strawweight bout, in October 2021.

Now, Ribas is expected to take on Viviane Araujo at UFC 285, on March 4, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a fight for the vacant heavyweight belt between former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former heavyweight interim title-holder Ciryl Gane.