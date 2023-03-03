Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.
EPISODE 229
Dana explains why Makhachev-Volkanovski rematch won’t be immediate
- https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/1/23619863/you-have-to-do-yair-vs-volkanovski-dana-white-shoots-down-immediate-rematch-ufc-284-mma-news
Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez sign with BKFC
- https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/2/23621533/im-done-being-a-f-ng-slave-luke-rockhold-praises-bkfc-for-freedom-with-new-deal-ufc-boxing-mma-news
- https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/1/23621084/bkfc-signs-former-ufc-champions-luke-rockhold-eddie-alvarez-boxing-mma-news
UFC 285
- Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song
- Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
- Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso
- Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
