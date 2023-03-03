Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 229

Dana explains why Makhachev-Volkanovski rematch won’t be immediate

Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez sign with BKFC

UFC 285

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, imdb, ThisMMALife, Podcast Addict, Podvine, Podchaser, Podbay, Podtail, Owltail, Listennotes, Podcast Republic, MuckRack, Chartable, Podtoppen.se & Patreon.

Follow your favorite Bloody Elbow Presents hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, Podcastapp, Podbean, BeyondPod (Android), & more in your App Store! Coming soon to Simplecast, Pandora & Sirius XM!

For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.