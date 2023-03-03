 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 229: UFC 285 preview, Dana finally making sense

Episode 229 discussion: Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez get signed by BKFC, Dana White finally says something we agree with, UFC 285 main card preview

By Stephie Haynes
EPISODE 229

Dana explains why Makhachev-Volkanovski rematch won’t be immediate

Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez sign with BKFC

UFC 285

  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song
  • Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

