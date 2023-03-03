Power Slap’s week 7 ratings drop close to season low

Dana White’s Power Slap continued to struggle to hold on to most of the viewers AEW Wrestling provided as a lead-in during Week 7 of the TBS show. As has been the case throughout the scheduled eight-episode season of the slap fighting league, the 8 p.m. wrestling broadcast was near the top of the Wednesday Night cable ratings. The two-hour wrestling show was No. 3 for the evening of March 1 with 833,000 viewers. According to the numbers provided by ShowBuzzDaily, Power Slap was No. 50 on the night with 277,000 viewers.

The two telecasts rated higher than AEW for Wednesday night were the two NBA games ESPN showed. The early game had a rating of 0.41 for the 18-49 demographic, while the late game pulled a 0.37. The TBS wrestling program had a 0.27 rating in that age bracket. Meanwhile, Power Slap fell from 0.10 last week to 0.09 this week with viewers between 18-49.

Power Slap: Road to the Title, which is scheduled to end its first season next Wednesday, had its best rating during Week 2 when it pulled a .13 with 18-49 year-olds. The slap fighting show was the No. 30 cable broadcast that night. However, it must be noted that AEW Wrestling had its second-best numbers as a lead-in for Power Slap that week with a .32 rating in the 18-49 age group and 1.003 million viewers.

Here is a look back at how Power Slap has fared since its first episode:

Week 1: 295,000 viewers, 0.10 share, No 45. rated program for the night.

Week 2: 413,000 viewers, 0.13 share, No. 30 rated program for the night.

Week 3: 284,000 viewers, 0.09 share, No. 51 rated program for the night.

Week 4: 275,000 viewers, 0.08 share, No. 68 rated program for the night.

Week 5: 275,000 viewers, 0.09 share, No. 55 rated program for the night.

Week 6: 309,000 viewers 0.10 share. No. 43 rated program for the night.

In January, a report circulated that Power Slap would hold a pay-per-view event after its eight-week run on TBS. However, there was no confirmation from White or anyone involved with the slap fighting league on that report, and the request Schiaffo LLC made for the March 11 Power Slap event at the UFC Apex did not mention a PPV broadcast.

Instead of the reported PPV, the finale will be a free stream instead.