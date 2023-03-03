UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-in live stream

UFC 285 is this Saturday and with it comes a clash for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Competing for that hardware will be former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko will be attempting to defend her UFC flyweight title against Alexa Grasso. Also on the card are undefeated up-and-comers Shavkat Rakhmonov, Bo Nickal and Ian Machado Garry.

The fighters have weighed in officially, but we need a sold out event space to see the fighters in their underwear, too. The ceremonial weigh-ins take place at 7 p.m. ET and you can watch it in the stream below:

Full Results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

UFC heavyweight championship: Jon Jones (248) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

UFC Flyweight championship: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5)

Welterweight: Geoff Neal (175)* vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Middleweight: Bo Nickal (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Flyweight: Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Amanda Ribas (126)

Middleweight: Julian Marquez (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Song Kenan (171)

Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Leomana Martinez (137)**

Strawweight: Jessica Penne (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.5)

Bantamweight: Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Farid Basharat (136)

Lightweight: Esteban Ribovics (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)

Back-up

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich: 259 lbs

*Geoff Neal missed weight by 4 lbs.

**Mana Martinez missed weight by 1 lb.