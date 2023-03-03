UFC 285 weigh-ins live stream

We are outside the APEX this weekend for a rare UFC card you can comfortably call ‘stacked’. This one features the much anticipated heavyweight debut of former 205 lb champ Jon Jones. In his first big boy bout he will be fighting Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko will defend her UFC flyweight championship against Alexa Grasso. The main card also has three other fascinating match-ups, too: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner and Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal.

The prelims includes a few fights that are better than most APEX cards’ headliners, including Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis and Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones.

But before these fights can happen, everyone needs to hop on the scales. When ‘Bones’ is around there is also the potential for controversy, so keep your eyes locked on the weigh-ins to make sure this title fight goes off without a hitch.

The weigh-in stream starts at 12 p.m. ET and it is available below:

Full results:

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight

Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight