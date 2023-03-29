‘I think Conor’s cheating’ - Beneil Dariush says McGregor could have stayed in USADA to treat leg

Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has added to a growing chorus of voices throwing accusations of potential PED abuse at UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The Kings MMA talent is currently preparing for his fight with Charles Oliveira. Ahead of his bout, he sat down with ‘The Schmo’, when the topic got to McGregor and his re-entry to USADA, he had this to say:

“I think Conor’s cheating. Because in reality… for example, you want to fix your knee or you want to fix your leg and you need to get growth hormones or whatever he’s doing, he can get a therapeutic exemption.

“You can speak to USADA, get a therapeutic exemption, but you can’t add extra stuff. Whatever you’re putting in, you have to declare with them and get it figured out.”

McGregor has been drawing headlines for his seeming hesitancy to re-enter the USADA testing pool, a requirement for returning fighters who have exited the program, usually due to retirement or an extended hiatus from competition. According to the UFC’s anti-doping partner, the Irishman needs to be in the pool for at least six months and provide two clean tests before he gets a green light to compete again.

In McGregor’s mind, however, that’s all wrong.

“Usada is going in the bin,” McGregor wrote in a series of tweets that’s of course been deleted. “This is my issue. I’ve not lied once. Nor have I tested positive. Ever.

“I have over 70 clean tests under this program, yet they are consistently coming out after I speak in a manner that makes it seem I am lying. It’s ridiculous. F—k [USADA]. You are in The Bin.”

Regardless of McGregor’s stance, or the very true statement that he’s never failed a drug test, Dariush remains deeply skeptical. Unfortunately, he’s also come around to the idea that what McGregor’s doing may just be the new normal.

“This is BS, to be honest with you,” Dariush stated. “The fact that they say, ‘Oh, well he’s doing this, he’s not getting tested right now because of his leg.’ No, you can still get tested, you just have to declare and say, ‘Hey, this was a therapeutic exemption.’ But that’s not the case.

“He even put down retirement. He went into retirement, I guess. And USADA recently said ‘When you come out of retirement, you need six months and then two clean tests.’ This is garbage, but that’s the game.”

McGregor is slated to meet opposing TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler, potentially sometime later this year. But, given his uncertainty with USADA, that fight looks like anything but a done deal at the moment.

As for Dariush, he meets “Do Bronx” in the co-main event of UFC 288 on May 6th.