NSAC approves PFL waivers for technology and sponsors for Las Vegas fight cards

At the March 21st meeting of the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), had a couple of items of note to deal with from the Professional Fighters League (PFL). One of the largest MMA promotions operating in the US, the PFL hasn’t run fight events in Nevada since 2019, their final season before COVID-19 lockdown measures caused a number of high profile event cancellations.

The PFL returned in 2021, running shows in New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and New York. But with the 2023 season just around the corner, the tournament-based organization has three cards lined up this April at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Vegas. Ahead of those shows, the NSAC has granted the promotion a “Waiver of Requirements pursuant to NAC 467.008.”

NAC 467.008 states:

The Commission may, at its sole discretion, waive a requirement set forth in this chapter for any cause deemed sufficient by the Commission. For good cause deemed sufficient by the Commission, the Chair may alter a period of time prescribed by this chapter in which an action may be taken or must be taken, upon the Chair’s own initiative or upon motion made by a party or other person affected by the prescribed period. The Chair may designate a Commissioner to perform any of the duties of the Chair set forth in this chapter.

The commission did not discuss the waiver the PFL requested during the March commission meeting. However, after the meeting ended, Bloody Elbow requested more details on the motion.

The NSAC supplied BE with the letter from PFL executive vice president Jim Branson dated March 7, 2023, where the PFL requested waivers for “Glove Sensor and RefCam Technology” and “Sponsor Product Displays.”

Those familiar with the PFL product know the glove sensors deliver punch speed, power ratings, heart rate, and energy exerted. Meanwhile, the “RefCam Technology” is exactly what it sounds like, a camera that gives the referee’s point of view during the action.

As for the “Sponsor Product Displays,” the NSAC approved the PFL’s request to have sponsors REDCON1 and Celsius Energy Drinks to be displayed in fighter warm-up areas and inside the venue during the promotion’s upcoming Las Vegas events. In addition, the NSAC also approved the PFL’s request to allow winning fighters to hold Celsius cans during their in-cage televised post-fight interviews.

The NSAC reply also included 11 pages of information the NSAC entirely redacted and marked “confidential.”

The PFL is opening their “regular season” of events on April 1st in Vegas. Their 2023 debut card features featherweights and light heavyweights. The April 8 card will focus on heavyweights and women’s featherweights, and the April 14 event will highlight welterweights and lightweights.